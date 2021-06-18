Kim Jong Kook's YouTube Channel To Get Silver Button With Just One Video; What is the Secret?

Actor Kim Jong Kook launched his official YouTube Channel on June 17. The response he received was massive as the Running Man star has become eligible to receive a silver button just after releasing one video. Here is all you need to know about Kim Jung Koo's new YouTube channel.

The actor named his channel Gym Jong Kook and as the name suggests, main content of the channel is physical training and fitness activities. The channel was launched on June 17 at 6 PM KST. Within half-a-day, it received more than 100,000 subscribers.

Gym Jong Kook Subscribers

Before launching the video, Kim Jong Kook teased the news with a screenshot of his YouTube channel along with hashtags #Youtube, #GymJongKook, and #D-1. Kim Jong Kook has earned popularity by being the cast of Running Man. The quick 100,000 subscribers has made Gym Jong Kook eligible to get a silver button. After 20 hours of the launch of the channel it has earned more than 500,000 subscribers.

Now, let us see the speciality of the video that earned him subscribers in an instant. The video is about Kim Jong Kook's practice at the Gym. The actor boasted his chiselled muscles along with some behind-the-scenes footage of him working out.

"I hope to bring a range of content related to workouts for everyone who loves to exercise or has interest in this area. This channel is not about teaching. I just hope to share a lot of experiences I have as a person who has been working out consistently for a long time," said a statement from Kim Jong Kook.

Kim Jong Kook Projects

Work-wise, Kim Jong Kook will continue to be a part of the popular shows Running Man and My Little Old Boy. Kim Jong Kook is not only an entertainer and actor but also a much revered singer. In fact, he debuted in Korean entertainment industry as a singer with the Korean duo Turbo in 1995. Kim Jong Kook along with Kim Jung Nam have sold out millions of albums in Asia. But Turbo disbanded in 2000 and then Kim Jong Kook released a solo album Renaissance in December 2001.

He is a recipient of various awards [as a solo singer] including three Golden Disk Awards, two Seoul Music Awards, two KBS Music Awards, two SBS Music Awards, two MBC Music Awards, one each MBC Best 10 Music Awards, Mnet Asian Music Awards, and Melon Music Awards.

He has also acted in dramas including Old Miss Diary, The Girl Who Sees Scents, The Producers and the Sound of Your Heart. Currently, he is concentrating on variety programs and his fitness schedule. His newly launched fitness YouTube channel is has received immense support from fellow actors and fitness loving fans.