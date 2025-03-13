Kick Kick Kick Kick Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

Kick Kick Kick Kick episode 12 will air on KBS2 on Thursday (March 13) at 10:50 PM KST. The finale will focus on Ji Jin Hee, Jo Young Sik, Baek Ji Won, and Lee Min Jae. The viewers are curious to see what lies ahead for their favorite characters in the last episode. People in Korea can watch the final episode on TV or stream it online.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

Kick Kick Kick Kick is an ongoing KBS office comedy-drama starring Ji Jin Hee, Lee Kyu Hyung, Baek Ji Won, and Lee Min Jaek. Screenwriter Jung Soo Hyun wrote the script with Nam Eun Kyung and Jung Hae Young. It focuses on the founders and staff members of a content production company. The mini-series premiered on KBS2 on Wednesday (February 5) and aired new episodes every Wednesday and Thursday.

Here is everything about Kick Kick Kick Kick episode 12, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The sitcom will air its last episode on KBS2 on Thursday (March 13) at 10:50 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Kick Kick Kick Kick Episode 12: