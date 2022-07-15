Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson to Welcome Baby Boy via Surrogate Soon

KhloÃ© Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby boy via surrogate, according to reports. A day after industry insiders confirmed that the former couple is getting ready to welcome their second child, multiple sources confirmed the baby's gender.

The Kardashians star and the Chicago Bulls player, who are parents to True Thompson, made headlines with the news about their next child on Wednesday. Several reports about the baby's gender came out a day later.

"KhloÃ© has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family", Page Six quoted a source.

Due Date

The former couple will probably welcome their second child next month, a representative of the reality star told the media outlet. The Kardashians star is eager to meet the new member and has been busy with the preparations, the source added.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. KhloÃ© is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that KhloÃ© can focus on her family", the representative said.

KhloÃ© Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reunion

The reality star and her former lover planned for a second baby together when the latter got entangled in a cheating scandal. The couple has not spoken anything other than co-parenting since December, and they are not back together, an insider said.

"The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to KhloÃ© and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December. By then, KhloÃ© was just like, I'm going to be doing it by myself", a source said.

Another insider told ET Online that the Kardashians star could take care of the new baby alone. But she wants the NBA Star to be a part of the kids' lives as much as he wants to be with them.

"The two aren't together and Khloe will have the baby full time. Khloe wants Tristian in both the kids' lives as much as he wants to be", the insider said.

The Chicago Bulls player got entangled in a cheating scandal last year. Earlier this year, he admitted to fathering another child.

KhloÃ©'s Excitement

Meanwhile, an industry insider said the reality star is excited about welcoming her second child. She was busy preparing for the child's arrival by buying new clothes and toys. She also prepared a room for the new member of the family.

"Khloe has been prepared for the arrival of the new baby for a while. They have a baby room and new clothes and toys. She's very excited for True to have a sibling and bring another baby into the family!" the source said.