Khloe Kardashian couldn't control herself anymore. Much to the horror of her fans who do not want the 35-year-old American personality to suffer yet another heartbreak at the hands of her 'serial cheater' ex-husband Tristan Thompson, it is reported that Khloe Kardashian is drunk dialling Tristan quite frequently.

The couple, who separated after Tristan was caught cheating, once again, with his wife's family friend Jordyn Woods, in February 2019, have kept their fans on edge over the rumoured reconciliation. Khloe and Tristan share a daughter, True Thompson.

Even when Khloe gave no indication for rekindling their romance, Tristan Thompson, continued to send across flirtatious messages on Instagram to his wife.

What caused the rift?

A day before their baby True Thompson was born, news broke of Tristan cheating Khloe with a number of women. Khloe, however, forgave Tristan, who was present with her during her delivery. But it was Tristan's alleged infidelity with Kardashian family friend, Jordyn Woods, which led to Khloe parting ways with her cheating husband.

Instagram exchanges

A few days ago, 35-year-old Khloe Kardashian posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram. Looking resplendent in a sparkly pantsuit, Khloe captioned her post, "Did someone say sparkle?! I'm so in love with this suit."

The pictures definitely left her estranged husband drooling all over as he commented with two tongues and two heart-eyed emojis. It was not for the first time that the 28-year-old basketball player flirted with his wife on Instagram, post their separation. In one of the previous posts of Khloe which featured her wearing a white hip-hugging white dress, Tristan comment with two heart-eyed emojis and two hearts.

Has Khloe forgiven Tris+tan?

A stern believer in forgiveness, Khloe forgave and took back Tristan when he cheated on her for the first time. This time too, it is believed that Keeping up with the Kardashians star has forgiven him, but not ready to take him back.

In an Instagram story posted on December 5, Khloe wrote, "I don't hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life. Who am I to condemn anyone else? Yes, I'm allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don't. Personally, I don't want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is going to hurt me in the end."

Looking for love?

Currently, single, Khloe has absolutely made clear that she is not ready to get involved in another romantic pursuit. A source told Hollywood Life that Khloe isn't looking for a partner. "The second you aren't looking is when you find someone special. While Khloe's heart is open and she is ready for a new love, she does have her priorities in line as a new mom. She is far more interested in meeting someone who is not only going to be good for her but eventually good for True."

"She has been burned before. the things she would have to do to accept love again and go through to move forward with a meaningful relationship is something she is still dealing with," continued the source.

A serial heartbreaker

Given the romantic track record of the basketball player, it appears that he is a serial heartbreaker. Tristan started dating Khloe when his girlfriend of two years, Jordan Craig, was one-month pregnant with their child. Craig had given a detailed account of Tristan's infidelity in the court documents. They finally broke up after Tristan was filmed kissing Khloe on Snapchat.

Tristan and Khloe made their relationship official in September 2016 when they went on a vacation together. With Khloe barely into two months of pregnancy, news broke of Tristan's infidelity after his videos with several women surfaced. A day before the birth of their child, videos of Tristan spending intimate moments with two women at a hookah lounge in Washington, was made public.

Another video which showed Tristan getting cosy with a woman, identified as 28-year-old model Lani Blair, came out. Reports also suggest that the two had spent hours inside a hotel room in New York. They were again clicked while going to Soho House and back to his hotel room.

Oops !!!!! Tristan did it again

Despite the infidelity, Khloe forgave Tristan and the couple was spotted together a month after their daughter's birth. However, in February news surfaced that the couple has split again after Khloe caught Tristan cheating again, this time with a close family friend.

After spending Valentine's day with wife his wife and daughter, Tristan spent the next day partying away with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods. It was reported that Woods and Tristan were seen making out in full public view, as she sat on his lap during the party. The next morning, Woods was seen leaving Thompson's house, after spending the night. In the days to follow, an angry Khloe lashed out at Woods blaming her causing a rift in her family.