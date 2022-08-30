Kentucky Corrections Officer Fired After Video Shows Him Mocking Breonna Taylor's Death

A Kentucky corrections officer has been fired after he appeared in a mock recruitment video for Louisville police, mocking the death of Breonna Taylor â€“ a 26-year-old EMT who was fatally shot by Louisville police officers in March 2020.

In the video, Turhan Knight, a Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer since 2018, is seen making a reference to Taylor's death and asking, "Do you want to kill people and be able to get off for it?"

Knight was terminated Thursday after the video surfaced, said Maj. Darrell Goodlett of the Corrections Department.

'We Killed That B---h'

In the video, Knight appeared to pose as a Louisville Metro Police officer and walked among patrol vehicles, saying, "Trying to repair broken relationships, and brother, we need you."

"We need backup, answer the call, be a part of a great, great police department. Never mind what happened to Breonna Taylor, we killed that b---h," he said.

"You want to drive vehicles like this? And fly in planes? Do you want to be able to have unlimited off-duty? Do you want to be able to support your family? Do you want to kill people and be able to get off for it? Join Louisville Metro Police Department," Knight continued in the video. Watch the clip below:

The Breonna Taylor Shooting

Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Department police officers on March 13, 2020 in Louisville after they burst into her apartment while executing a botched no-knock search warrant. Taylor was killed after being hit with six bullets.

Her death sparked national protests decrying police brutality, and four officers were federally charged with violating her civil rights this month.

The Corrections Department said it learned about the clip early last week.

In a statement obtained by NBC News, Director Jerry Collins said he was "was disgusted by the content of the video and moved as quickly as possible to terminate Knight. Knight's behavior is unacceptable and does not reflect the professionalism and spirit of service that we strive for at LMDC."