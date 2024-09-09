Kendrick Lamar to Headline Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show as He Claims Rap Music 'Is Still the Most Impactful Genre'

Kendrick Lamar announced on Sunday that he will be headlining the Super Bowl LIX Apple Music Halftime Show, set to take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA, on February 9. 'My name is Kendrick Lamar and I'll be performing at Super Bowl LIX," the 37-year-old Not Like Us rapper - who boasts 59.2M social media followers - said in a video.

"Will you be pulling up? I hope so. You know there's only one opportunity to win a championship. No round twos. Let's get it, boom! I wouldn't want you to miss it. Meet me in New Orleans [on] February 9, 2025," he said in the video.

Lamar Is the Big Attraction

"Wear your best dressed too, even if you're watching from home. Let's go, yeee! It's what I'm talking about, man. Now we can get to it for real," Lamar continued.

In the video, Kendrick, who has 68.2M monthly listeners on Spotify, manned a football passing machine on the field with a large American flag in the background.

"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date," Lamar (born Duckworth) announced in the video.

"And I'll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one."

The Pulitzer Prize-winning artist previously took the stage at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in 2022, which was headlined by Dr. Dre. During the event, 103.4 million viewers watched as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige each delivered guest performances.

"Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer," Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said in a statement.

"His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick's work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come."

Big Draw

Kendrick's announcement was timed with the NFL season's opening Sunday, ensuring that many fans were aware as several teams were playing.

On February 11, Usher headlined Super Bowl LVIII, featuring roller-skating and performances by Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, and Ludacris, drawing in 129.3 million viewers.

Last year, Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy while headlining Super Bowl LVII, which attracted 121 million viewers.

This year, Lamar was caught in a heated public feud with rap rival Drake, releasing five diss tracks (Like That, Euphoria, 6:16 in LA, Meet the Grahams, and Not Like Us), accusing him of using Ozempic, pedophilia, and having an illegitimate 11-year-old daughter.

Although Lamar's rivalry with the 37-year-old Canadian rapper dates back to 2013, they began on good terms, collaborating on Drake's 2011 album Take Care, Kendrick's 2012 track Poetic Justice, and A$AP Rocky's 2013 track F**** Problems.*

The two hip-hop artists even toured togeth'er in 2012 during Drake's 65-date, $42.6M-grossing Club Paradise Tour.