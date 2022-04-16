Kendall Jenner's Topless Photo on Instagram Wearing Nothing But A Thong Leaves Fans Drooling

The Kardashians are the experts when it comes grabbing attention on social media with their sizzling stunts and one of them is model Kendall Jenner, who has left fans drooling on Instagram with her latest stunt. The model, 26, logged into her social media account on Friday to post a topless photo, which has garnered thousands of likes within a short period.

The Victoria Secret model has taken the internet by storm as she took off her top going half nude for the racy snap. The diva left her toned figure on full display while covering her bare boobs with her left forearm.

The Jenner posed with her 818Tequilla brand wearing a miniscule blue thong bikini bottoms showing off her toned physique. Seeing the eye-popping topless picture, many of her fans rushed to Jenner's account and left flirty messages in the comment section of her latest update.

One of her fans gushed, "You're so gorgeous," while another added: "You are amazing." A user just wrote, "Wow!" to express their feelings about the sizzling photo of Jenner. A fourth user teased Jenner saying, "Be there soon."

The topless picture upload takes place just days after the model risked an Instagram ban for going braless under a white outfit in a red-hot display.

Recently, the gorgeous model went fully naked for a hot photoshoot on Instagram. The photo grabbed millions of likes and views as fans praised her bold stunt. Jenner knows how to turn the heat all the way up with her sultry photo updates on her official IG handle.

In another string of photos she shared on her page, the member of the Kardashian family wore a tantalising mini dress looking gorgeous and flaunting her boobs in the see-through fashionable ensemble.

Reports suggest that Jenner has spoken out about her figure in the past. She has admitted that her sisters - Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner are curvier than her. "My sisters are a lot curvier than me, they have boobs and I don't have boobs," Jenner said while discussing her body shape to The Telegraph in 2019.

