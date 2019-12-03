After winning the hearts with his epic photo shopping skills, Kirby Jenner, who calls himself as the fraternal twin brother of Kendall Jenner, is all set to star in a parody reality show, 'Kirby Jenner' to be aired on Quibi, a mobile-first platform.

The show which will follow Kirby's life is being co-produced by Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner. Founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, Quibi will be launched in 2020. The show will also see the appearance of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kylie.

It was in 2015 when Kirby first hit the limelight after his picture, in which he photoshopped his face into Kendall's other half, went viral on social media. Ever since then the social media star could be seen regularly placing himself in the Instagram photos of the star including the Kardashians.

In a press statement, Kendall said: "I'm thrilled that Quibi viewers will get an inside look at the life of my twin brother and he'll finally have the opportunity to shine in this series."

Who is Kirby Jenner?

Kirby can be easily described as photoshop Pro who has strategically placed himself in most of Kendall's Instagram pictures including the professional and personal ones. Boasting of over one million fans, Kirby even has Kendall following him on Instagram.

Over the years, Kirby has been nominated for several awards including Webby Award nominations for Social – Humor (2016), Social- Best Photography and Graphics (2017), and Shorty Award for Meme/ Parody Account (2018).

In his first post on Instagram on 24 July, 2015, shared a morphed picture of Kendal and him.

He captioned the picture: "Our nanny used to always call us her princess and cabron," he wrote. "Miss ya Yulanda! #bloodthickerthanwine #littlegoat #nanny #twins #princess #blessed #kirbyjenner."

It was soon after the picture went viral, that Kirby caught the attention of the netizens. At present Kirby has 1.2 million followers on Instagram and almost 12,000 on Twitter. His celebrity follower list includes, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner.

Announcing the show on his Instagram handle, Kirby, whose real identity remains a mystery, wrote "Umm I guess I have my own @quibi show now?? We're gonna call it 'Kirby Jenner' cause it's easy for me to remember and mom said, 'it's fine,'".