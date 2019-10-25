Kendall Jenner turned up the heat while promoting the fall 2019 line Kendall + Kylie. The model showed off her figure in a beige and black string bikini and a maroon sweater, she paired the look with a hat.

Kendall can be seen standing in a back yard in front of a wall of white iceberg roses and a lush hill with wild brush. Her sweater was pulled up to show off her hard-won abs thanks to Pilates and boxing. Her legs looked impossibly long and slender. She added V-strap heels. In another shot, Kendall is showing off underboob as she wears a crop top that seems cut a bit too high.

Kendall Jenner is beautiful. In fact, she is one of the most sought after and successful models in the world. And she certainly is not shy when it comes to showing off her skin for the cameras.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star is not shy to lose her clothes when it comes to business. The model has used her reality TV fame to carve out a successful career as a model. But it looks like Kendall isn't content with just modelling. The Kardashian clan is known for their business sense. And as the name suggests, Kendall shares her Kendall + Kylie clothing line with her sister, Kylie.

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian clan is arguably the wealthiest of the lot. And Kendall could very well be next. Kendall Jenner looked stunning in the shot. The Victoria's Secret Angel was recently spotted on a vacation with fellow angel Shanina Shaikh. Kendall also took part in the recent bottle cap challenge. We have to say that Kendall Jenner sure knows how to work hard but she knows how to unwind as well. You can check out the video here: