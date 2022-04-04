Demi Rose: OnlyFans Stripper's Racy Topless Photo on Instagram Leaves Fans Drooling

British Kim Kardashian, Demi Rose has left fans breathless with her saucy photo update on Instagram lately. The diva, known for having a curvaceous figure often taken the internet by storm as she makes headlines in top news websites for donning barely-there outfits and flaunting her assets on camera. The OnlyFans stripper has one again made heads turn in a teeny thread as she risks Instagram ban with her X-rated snap.

Rose, 27, left no curves uncovered as she dared to post the hottest photoshoot of all time on her Instagram page leaving very little to the imagination of her fan followers on the photo-sharing cum popular social mediaplatform. In the hot photo, Rose is seen flaunting her busty assets while rocking a barely there pair of black salopettes and going braless to pose for the sizzling shot.

Driving her fans wild by posting the racy snap, Rose used a trio of snowflake emojis for captioning the eye-popping picture. Moreover, the Birmingham-born diva kept her image sassy as she popped on a pair of black fur ear muffs and killer dark shades to complete her sexy look. The British bombshell groomed her lovely locks into big bouncy curls that swayed down from her left shoulder.

The has grabbed much attention from social media users racking up thousands of likes and views within no time after it was uploaded on Rose's Instagram page. The racy photo was snapped with a backdrop of a beautiful French scenery, with mountains covered with snow decorating the skyline.

"Omg Demi you are so hot. I adore your curves," commented a fan on Rose's sultry pic while another wrote, "You are absolutely breathtaking."

Well, this isn't the first time Rose sharing a braless photo on social media. Earlier, the OnlyFans content creator had left fans drooling with her exclusive NFSW videos and hot photos on the X-rated site where she greets her fans saying, "Welcome to my fantasy DM for more exclusives."