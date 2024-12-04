Kelly Powers: Beloved Fox News Anchor Contributor and Doctor Dies Aged 45 after Long Battle with Cancer and Other Health Issues

Fox News commentator and doctor Kelly Powers has died at the age of 45 after a long battle with cancer. Powers was first diagnosed with brain cancer in 2020 after facing multiple health challenges. Although she went into remission, the illness resurfaced earlier this year.

Following her diagnosis, Powers underwent three surgeries, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy, finally achieving remission within a year. In 2021, after fighting the disease and a challenging fertility journey, she and her husband, Steve, welcomed their son, Bennett, now three years old, through surrogacy. A familiar face on Fox News' talk show Red Eye, Powers also appeared on Fox Business, where she led discussions on health issues.

Losing a Tough Battle

Sadly, the cancer returned this year, and the Fox News regular was actively raising funds for an advanced treatment available only in Germany. The beloved doctor and mother of one, who was known for educating Fox News audiences about health risks affecting Americans, died from brain cancer on Sunday.

"She was a brave and beautiful soul who could make friends anywhere she went. Kelly had a love for people and she was dedicated to helping others," an obituary for her read.

"She held many hobbies including gardening, surfing, ballet, biking, running, horseback riding, travel, and several more activities."

According to her obituary, Powers was born in Yonkers, New York, and completed her undergraduate studies at Baruch College.

She later pursued medical training at the New York College of Podiatric Medicine, followed by a Master of Science degree at the University of San Francisco.

Powers then completed her residency programs at Georgetown and Boston Universities. Afterward, she and her husband, Steve, married and started their family in Colts Neck, New Jersey.

Battling Many Health Issues

Prior to her cancer diagnosis, Powers faced multiple health challenges, including heart issues. In an interview with Preferred Health Magazine, Powers shared that she suffered heart failure while on live television during a 2018 segment about heart health.

"It's crazy - I went into heart failure while doing a report on Fox Business - live - on heart health and talking about the subtle signs that women often miss. You can't make this up," she said.

"I was actually diagnosed with heart disease by accident when my gallbladder was failing and I had to have it removed. That led to my heart being examined and... I couldn't believe it – here I was in my late 30s, experiencing a health condition that a much older person would be diagnosed with."

In July 2020, Powers had a severe seizure that led to her hospitalization, where doctors detected the presence of a brain tumor.

After receiving this shocking diagnosis, she was met with another unexpected revelation as doctors prepared her for surgery.

"So, the brain surgeon is wheeling me in to have surgery - he suddenly stops and says, 'Hey just want to let you know before I put you under, you're pregnant - the surrogate took and you have a baby boy on the way!' I honestly could only think - what the h**l is happening," Powers said.

She shared with the outlet that she often referred to herself as "the luckiest unlucky girl" and would jokingly tell her son that their cancer treatments resulted in them having the same haircut when he was a baby.

Powers is survived by her 3-year-old son, Bennett, and her husband, Steve.