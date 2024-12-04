South Carolina Veterinarian Fatally Shot Husband After He Filed for Separation, Asked for Assets, Debts to be Divided

An Aiken veterinarian has been charged with the murder of her 43-year-old husband after he filed for separation, according to authorities.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office said Greg Baughman was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the scene of the shooting in the 1000 block of Prides Crossing. Baughman's 44-year-old wife and local veterinarian, Jennifer Kerri Ray, was arrested in connection with his death.

Ray Shot Baughman 'Multiple Times in the Back'

An arrest warrant alleges that with "malice aforethought," she shot Baughman "multiple times in the back" and "while he was lying on the floor." Ray was arrested Sunday night after the shooting, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The charges of murder and possession of weapons during a violent crime weren't added until Monday morning. An autopsy for Baughman has been scheduled. Authorities said the shooting was a domestic-related incident.

According to previous news coverage, Baughman and Ray co-owned Hitchcock Animal Hospital at Trail Ridge Road and Hitchcock Parkway.

Baughman and Ray were Having Marital Troubles

The couple separated on Aug. 29, according to court filings obtained by WRDW. Then Baughman legally filed for separation on Oct. 25 in a matter that was awaiting mediation, according to a court filing. The filing states that Baughman believed he was entitled to a decree of separate support and maintenance from Ray, and he was not seeking alimony or spousal support.

He believed their assets and debts should be determined and divided and that the court should issue a restraining order prohibiting both of them from selling, mortgaging, hiding, and disposing or depleting of any marital assets pending litigation. He also believed Ray should contribute to his attorney fees and cost, according to a filing.

He also wanted a "no adverse contact" order. In the nature of the action, he only found this for "separate support and maintenance" he did not check anything in the box for protection from domestic abuse. Ray accepted the summons on Nov. 9.

Ray's next court appearance has been scheduled for March 14. Until then, she has been ordered to avoid contact with the victim's family.