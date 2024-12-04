How Did Israel Vázquez Die? Mexican Boxing Legend and Three-Time World Champion Loses Battle with Cancer at 46

Israel Vázquez, the iconic Mexican boxer, has passed away at the age of 46 after a battle with sarcoma cancer. The World Boxing Council (WBC) President Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed the tragic news on Tuesday. Vázquez had revealed his diagnosis on November 10, leaving fans saddened by his untimely death.

Vázquez, celebrated for his thrilling rivalry with fellow Mexican boxer Rafael Marquez, began his professional career in 1995. He quickly rose to prominence, securing his place in boxing history with memorable bouts. Between 2007 and 2010, Vázquez and Marquez clashed in four epic encounters. Their fierce battles captured the hearts of boxing fans worldwide, with their 2007 and 2008 fights earning "Fight of the Year" awards.

In a heartfelt tribute on social media, Sulaiman offered condolences to Vázquez's loved ones. "Israel is finally resting in peace. May God provide his family with strength. We extend all support to his wife Laura, his kids, family, and friends during this difficult time. Thanks, champion, for leaving a special footprint. You will always be 'El Magnifico,'" Sulaiman wrote.

Vázquez's illustrious career was marked by significant victories. He won the IBF super bantamweight title in 2004 by defeating Jose Luis Valbuena and defended it twice before capturing the WBC title in 2005 with a stunning third-round stoppage of Oscar Larios.

The Legendary Marquez Rivalry

Vázquez's rivalry with Marquez remains one of the greatest in boxing history. Their first bout saw Vázquez retain his WBC title but forced to retire in the seventh round due to breathing difficulties caused by a broken nose. In their rematch five months later, Vázquez reclaimed his title with a sixth-round knockout, despite suffering severe cuts above both eyes.

Their third fight in 2008 was another classic, with Vázquez winning by split decision despite being knocked down. That victory, however, marked the start of a difficult period in his career. A detached retina left him blind in his right eye, forcing him to undergo three surgeries and ultimately retire from professional boxing.

Final Fight and Career Highlights

Vázquez's final fight occurred in May 2010, when he faced Marquez for the fourth time. Despite a valiant effort, he was knocked out in the third round. He retired with an impressive record of 44 wins (32 by knockout) and 5 losses.

His resilience and determination earned him legendary status. Vázquez's contributions to Mexican boxing, particularly his rivalry with Marquez, remain an inspiration to fighters worldwide.

A Lasting Legacy

Vázquez's death marks a significant loss to the boxing community. Yet, his legacy endures through his unforgettable fights and unwavering spirit. Fans and fellow boxers continue to celebrate the life and career of "El Magnifico," a true champion of the sport.

"Thanks for the memories, El Magnifico," Sulaiman concluded, echoing the admiration felt around the world.