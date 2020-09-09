Popular show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' [KUWTK] will come to an end after 14 years on E! TV. The Kardashian family issued a joint statement to announce the news. "It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," said the statement.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram and said that the last season of KUWTK will air early next year in 2021. The new season of the show will begin on Sept. 17, 2020 and the final season will be streamed in 2021. The show has seen 20 seasons. According to CNN, the joint statement was signed by matriarch Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick.

At Last Kardashians to Live Without Cameras!

E! has decided to respect the family's decision and a spokesperson of the channel told CNN that having the Kardashians show on the channel was an absolute privilege and the channel would miss them wholeheartedly. But E! respected the [Kardashian] family's decision to live their lives without the cameras.

Through the show celebrity members of the Kardashian and Jenner families give an insight into their personal lives and revealed various secrets about their families and relationships. However, no specific reason was given for the family deciding to end the show that began on E! in 2007. However, it looks like the recent incident of Kim slapping Kourtney Kardashian might have something to do with the family's decision.

Kim–Kourtney Slapping Incident

In the March episode, Kourtney did not seem happy to be on the show. She was seen talking about missing an assignment in Paris due to illness. Kim and Khloe reacted to this and said that they would never miss anything for work irrespective of being sick. This angered Kourtney, who said: "You act like I don't do s***," I will f*** you up if you mention it again. I work my f***ing a** off. And if I didn't want to work, and I wanted to be a stay at home mom, that's f***ing fine!"

This did not end here as Kourtney walked up to Kim and both started fighting. Kim not only pushed and screamed at Kourtney but even started slapping her. Kourtney started screaming, "Don't ever f***ing dig your nails in me like that!" How f***ing old are you?"

This led to fans pouring out messages on the social media platforms tagging the Kardashians. One of the Twitter users had written that Kourtney should just leave the show. Kourtney even replied to the message and tweeted, "I did. Bye." It looks like the slapping incident did play an important role in the family deciding to end the show with E!.