The Kardashian clan certainly knows how to keep the drama running in every situation. The latest being the moment when Kim Kardashian repeatedly slapped Kourtney on air in the premier episode of season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The cat-fight moment went viral on social media with Kourtney trending on twitter. It also provided fodder to the meme industry at a time when everyone, except the Kardashians, appear to fight coronavirus.

What caused the altercation between Kim and Kourtney?

Kourtney Kardashian, who had expressed her displeasure on being part of the show and opening up her personal life, didn't appear to happy to be on the show's premier season. In the episode the Kardashian siblings, along with Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are talking about missing a work thing in Paris due to illness.

After Kim commented that she and Khloe would never miss something for work, no matter how sick they were, an offended Kourtney said: "You act like I don't do s***," I will f*** you up if you mention it again. I work my f***ing a** off. And if I didn't want to work, and I wanted to be a stay at home mom, that's f***ing fine!" following this, Kourtney got up from her place and started inching towards Kim and two got into a wrestling duel.

Things took an ugly turn when Kim pushed and screamed at Kourtney saying, "Don't ever come at me like that!" As Kourtney started to walk out of the room, Kim lunged towards her and started slapping her sister, as Kourtney shouted, "Don't ever f***ing dig your nails in me like that!" How f***ing old are you?"

Seeing the deteriorating condition Khloe rushed to diffuse the mounting tension trying to separate the two sisters, even as Kim managed to slap Kourtney several times on her cheeks.

Has Kourtney Kardashian quit KUWTK?

As soon as the premier show was aired, the clip went viral with people expressing their concerns of Kourtney being physically abused by her younger sister on the show. Kourtney who has always made her displeasure over appearing on the show recently left a cryptic message on Twitter, hinting at the possibility of quitting the show.

When one of Twitter user Gracie Gallegos tagged Kourtney in her tweet: "@kourtneykardash just needs to quit the damn show! I'm over her not wanting to film," Kourtney, in her delayed reply tweeted: "I did. Bye." Whether, the Kourtney actually meant to have left the show, or is it some other kind of publicity stunt by the makers, only time will tell.