A day after rapper Kanye West accused his wife Kim Kardashian of cheating on him with fellow rapper Meek Mill, the latter posted a cryptic message about loyalty on his Instagram. Presidential 2020 hopeful Kanye, who suffers from bipolar disorder, is currently staying alone at his Wyoming ranch.

Earlier, Kanye had accused Kim of trying to lock him up with doctors after he disclosed her plans to abort their first-born, North West. The singer leveled the accusations against her socialite wife in a series of tweets, which were deleted later.

Did Meek Mill Call Kim Disloyal?

In a tweet posted earlier, accusing Kim of cheating on him, Kanye wrote: "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Waldorf for 'prison reform.'

In a follow-up tweet, he added: "Meek is my man and was respectful That's my dog Kim was out of line I'm worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya'll ain't listen to MJ and now ya'll believe them???"

Mill, who dated Nicki Minaj in the past, posted a cryptic post on his Instagram story. "Some people aren't loyal to you, they are loyal to their need of you. Once their need changes, so does their loyalty. I had to learn this thru experience," wrote the 33-year-old rapper.

In April 2018, the American rapper from south Philadelphia was released from prison, five months after being sentenced for breaking the terms of his probation, reported The Sun. Reportedly, Kim met him in 2018 during a summit on prison reform.

Kim Speaks About Kanye's Bipolar Disorder

Kim took to Instagram to speak about her husband's bipolar disorder. "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health," she said.

Calling Kanye a brilliant and complicated person who on top of being an artist and a black man, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder, Kim said that those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.

Urging compassion and empathy during this difficult phase, Kim said that living with bipolar disorder did not invalidate her husband's dreams or ambitions, "and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true."

It was in 2014 that Keeping Up With the Kardashians star married Kanye. The couple has four kids -- North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.