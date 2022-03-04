Queendom 2: Girls' Generation Member Taeyeon Reveals How she Feels About Hosting New Season

Girls' Generation member Taeyeon will be MC of Queendom 2, premiere on March 31 at 9.20 pm KST. The singer recently explained how she feels about it. According to her, she is under pressure because she knows their feelings. Since the K-pop idol will be seeing these people, she has mixed feelings about it.

Music lovers across the globe are eagerly waiting for the highly-anticipated premiere of Queedom 2, which is coming nearer. It will feature a star-studded lineup of performers who are currently gearing up to showcase their best acts on stage. K-pop fans are also excited about the MCing of Taeyeon in the second season.

The Girls'Generation member feels pressurized about MCing the show. But her fans think that she is the perfect choice for it. The singer recently revealed how she thinks about it and why she feels pressurized although she has 15 years of experience as a successful idol.

"I'm under pressure because I know how they feel. I'll be seeing those people. I think I'll feel a mixture of different emotions", Taeyeon shared her feelings with the fans in a behind-the-scenes video. She was explaining how nervous she is about hosting the show in the footage.

Last month, Mnet released a dramatic teaser of Queedom 2 that introduced the Girls'Generation member as the host. The chess-themed footage showed Taeyeon welcoming all the contestants to the spotlight and inviting them to make the next move.

Watch the Teaser Below:

Earlier this week, Mnet also released posters of the participants -- VIVIZ, LOONA, WJSN, Brave Girls, Kep1er, And Hyolyn. The posters, titled Run The World, introduced the group and solo participants of the second season. The posters captured the attention of several netizens for the powerful aura of the participants. As the only solo participant of this season, Hyolyn received praises online.

Several social media users shared their excitement about watching the show. A few netizens also shared their expectations to see Hyolyn dominating the stage with her unique and sexy presence.

Fans' Reactions

Hyolyn's vibe is so crazy in the photo

I feel like Hyolyn would dominate everyone, lol. I remember her being really good at performing

Wow, Hyolyn's presence is another level

Oh, Hyolyn is the only solo artist. But why do I feel like she's going to beat everyone with just her presence, lol

Hyolyn looks so cool

Hyolyn looks so overpowering

Hyolyn's definitely going to dominate the stage.

Queendom 2 will premiere on Mnet on March 31 at 9.20 pm KST.