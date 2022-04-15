KCON 2022 Premiere: Date, Time, Venue, Lineup, Live Stream Details, and More

KCON 2022 Premiere will begin in South Korea in May, and it will continue in other countries, including the US and Japan. The first show of the premiere series will be held in Seoul. The next event will take place in Tokyo, and the third event venue is in Chicago. CJ ENM has shared some details about this event, including the lineup. The organizers are planning to feature a good mixup of K-pop groups and fourth-generation artists for the program.

The convention and music festival, organized to celebrate Korean pop culture and entertainment, will be held as an in-person event this year. It will include concerts by famous k-pop artists, and the music lovers are eagerly waiting for it. The music festival and convention will take place as an offline event for the first time in two years.

It is organized as a special event to celebrate the festival's 10th anniversary and to commemorate its reemergence from the pandemic. So, the lineup of performing artists for every venue will be different.

What to Expect in KCON 2022 Premiere?

Don Kim, director of the live entertainment business at CJ ENM, shared details of the upcoming event. He also revealed how it is different from the previous conventions and music festivals. Kim then shared details of the various things the attendees can experience this year.

"The team here is buzzing with excitement as we prepare to create an event worthy of celebrating a decade of unforgettable KCON moments. K-pop has evolved so much since our first KCON in 2012, and CJ ENM is proud to have been part of the rise and the journey," Kim said.

"This year, fans will be able to experience an upgraded version of KCON, packed with new content reflecting the trends of Gen Z fans and programs tailored for local fans, on top of original fan-favorite programming and panels unique to KCON," he added.

Here are the Details of the KCON 2022 Premiere series:

Date, Venue, and Lineup

Seoul - The music festival and convention will begin in Seoul, South Korea, as a two-day event, which will be held from from May 7 to May 8. The star-studded lineup for this show includes SHINee member Key, MONSTA X, STAYC, THE BOYZ, NMIXX, HIGHLIGHT, TO1, and NiziU. These artists will be joined by the participants of Mnet's musical reality show, Queedom 2. All the six girl groups competing in the show, including LOONA, Kep1er, VIVIZ, Hyolyn, Brave Girls, and Cosmic Girls, will attend the event.

Tokyo - It will also be a two-day event from May 14 to May 15. The first lineup of performing artists for the event includes INI, JO1, ENJIN, OCTPATH, and OWV.

Chicago - KCON 2022 Premiere in Chicago will be held at the Rosemont Theatre in Illinois as a two-day event, from May 21 and May 22. The lineup of performing artists for it includes BtoB, NMIXX, STAYC, CRAVITY, and TO1.

Live Stream Details

K-pop fans who cannot attend the in-person events can watch them live from anywhere in the world by streaming them online. The streaming will be available on KCON Official and Mnet K-pop.

KCON 2022

The premiere series will be followed by the flagship act that will be held in August and October. KCON 2022 in Los Angeles will take place from August 19 to August 21. Japan version will take place in October. The lineup for the main events will be revealed in the upcoming days.