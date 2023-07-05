KCON LA 2023: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, and More

KCON LA 2023 will take place as a three-day event in August. K-pop fans from across the globe can enjoy the musical event live online from anywhere in the world through various streaming platforms. In-person attendees will get a chance to meet and greet their favorite musical icons.

With only a month left for the annual convention and music festival, the organizers released the final lineup. The list includes globally famous K-pop bands and artists like Stray Kids, NMIXX, ITZY, Kep1er, JO1, ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, IVE, CRAVITY, xikers, EVERGLOW, WayV, and (G)I-DLE.

The convention and music festival will feature concerts by famous K-pop artists. It celebrates Korean pop culture and entertainment. The convention has been held annually in various parts of the world, including the US, Australia, Japan, France, and Saudi Arabia. But the event was held online during the Covid-19 Pandemic period.

Here is everything about KCON LA 2023, including the date, venue, lineup, and live-streaming details.

Date, Venue, and Live Streaming Details

KCON LA 2023 will kick-start at the Crypto.com Arena and LA Convention Center from Friday to Sunday (August 18-20). People from different parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the concerts live online on the official YouTube channel of Mnet K-pop.

Lineup

Stray Kids, MONSTA X members Shownu and Hyungwon, Rain, NMIXX, Kep1er, JO1, ITZY, ATEEZ, IVE, THE BOYZ, ZEROBASEONE, CRAVITY, xikers, INI, SHINee member Taemin, NCT member Taeyong, (G)I-DLE, WayV, Lapillus, and EVERGLOW will take part in KCON LA 2023.

KCON LA 2023 Showcase: Nice to Meet You

K-pop groups like CRAXY, JUST B, LIMELIGHT, VERIVERY, XG, and 8TURN, will be a part of the new signature content. The artists will perform live on the KCON Stage and interact with their fans with the help of several interactive content.