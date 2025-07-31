KCON 2025 LA: A Complete Guide

KCON 2025 LA will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena as a three-day event. It will start on Friday, August 1, at 10:30 am EST with a live broadcast for K-pop fans worldwide. It will begin with a meet-and-greet. The music festival will begin at 7 pm EST with performances from K-pop bands, including IVE, ZEROBASEONE, NCT 127, Stray Kids, Lee Byung Hun, P1Harmony, and Lee Youngji.

The second day of the convention and music festival will feature performances by aespa, IDID, JO1, izna, NMIXX, Jackson Wang, Ro Kim, YUQI, Zhang Hao, and MONSTA X. The meet-and-greet section will feature NMIXX, Lee Youngji, and JO1 on Saturday, August 2. Korean music lovers from across the globe can enjoy the show from their homes.

The artists and bands gearing up to perform on the third day and final day of the convention and music festival are ALLDAY PROJECT, HWASA, i-dle, CRAVITY, ZEROBASEONE, SEVENTEEN HXW, and Kep1er. SEVENTEEN HXW is part of the final lineup of performers for the musical event.

KCON 2025 LA Live Stream Details

The convention and music festival is available to watch for people from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and the UK, on the official YouTube channels of Mnet K-POP and KCON official. The musical event is available to stream on TVING and Mnet Smart+ in South Korea. American fans can watch the show on Amazon Music, Prime Video, and Twitch.

Meanwhile, WAY BETTER released an official statement informing that VICTON member Lim Sejun and A.C.E member Kang Yuchan will not attend the musical festival due to health concerns. According to the entertainment company, both artists were diligently preparing their performances. However, they will not join the festival because of health issues.

Here is the Complete Statement from WAY BETTER: