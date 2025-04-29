KCON LA 2025: Date, Venue, Lineup, and Other Details of Upcoming K-pop Music Festival 

KCON LA 2025, the highly anticipated K-pop convention and music festival, is returning in August with a new set of artists and bands. The organizers recently shared a few details about the star-studded musical event, including the date, venue, and lineup of artists. The lineup includes ZEROBASEONE, P1Harmony, Lee Young Ji, IVE, and SEVENTEEN member HxW.

KCON is a major convention and music festival celebrating Korean pop culture in various parts of the world. The highlight of this glam event is the concert featuring globally known K-pop artists and bands. Korean music lovers from across the globe eagerly wait to watch their favorite artists and bands perform live onstage during the festival.

Here is everything about KCON LA 2025, including the date, venue, lineup, and other details of the upcoming K-pop music festival and convention.

When and Where to Watch KCON LA 2025?

The convention and music festival will take place at the LA Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena as a three-day event from August 1 to 3.

Who will Perform?

The organizers announced the first lineup on social media. K-pop bands and artists to attend the music festival include CRAVITY, SEVENTEEN member HxW, IS:SUE, IVE, izna, JO1, Lee Young Ji, NMIXX, P1Harmony, Roy Kim, and ZEROBASEONE.

Stay tuned for more details about KCON LA 2025.