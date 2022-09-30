KCON 2022 Saudi Arabia Live Stream Details: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Line-up, and More

KCON 2022 Saudi Arabia will take place at the Boulevard Riyadh City as a two-day event. The live onstage concert will begin on Friday, September 30, with the performance of K-pop artists, like Sunmi and Rain. Musical groups such as NewJeans and TO1 will set the stage on October 1.

The star-studded line-up for the special live musical event includes ATEEZ, ONEUS, STAYC, and THE BOYZ. Korean music lovers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia can enjoy the live performance from the Mohamed Abdo Arena at the Boulevard Riyadh City on September 30, October 1 from 9 pm to 1 am AST.

People from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can enjoy the show from the comfort of their homes for free on the official YouTube channels of KCON and Mnet K-pop.

KCON 2022 Saudi Arabia Line-up

The artists and bands to perform on the first day of the live musical show are Sunmi, Rain, The Boyz, Pentagon, P1Harmony, Secret Number, and B.I.G. The performers' line-up for the second day of the concert includes Hyolyn, ATEEZ, STAYC, TO1, ONEUS, NewJeans, and Maytree.

The K-pop event in Saudi Arabia will begin with the Meet and Greet segment at 5 pm AST. The members of ONEUS, Pentagon, and THE BOYZ, will interact with their fans on the first day of the event from 5.15 pm to 8.10 pm AST.

The members of STAYC, TO1, and NewJeans will meet their fans in the country on the second day of the event before the red carpet arrivals, which will start at 8.30 pm AST. Aaron will be the special MC for the Meet and Greet event and the red carpet arrivals.

The Meet and Greet segment will take place at Fan Square at the Mohammed AlAli Theatre on both days with a live broadcast. During the event, K-pop fans will not only get the chance to meet their favorite artists. They will also have the opportunity to take photos with them, learn about their new projects, and listen to their latest songs.

The platform will also let people understand Korean culture and know about it through K-Contents, like K-beauty and K-cuisine.

KCON festival began in Southern California in 2012 and is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The K-pop event was held in several countries as part of the celebration. Saudi Arabia is the next stop. The event is being held in the country for the first time.