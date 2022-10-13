KCON 2022 Japan How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, and More

KCON 2022 Japan will take place at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, from October 14 to October 16. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the star-studded live music event from the comfort of their homes through various streaming platforms, including the official YouTube channel.

K-pop fans across the globe are eagerly waiting for the upcoming event, which will take place as a three-day event in Tokyo this weekend. The stage could attract millions of viewers from around the world. The organizers recently shared a few details about the convention, including the lineup and live-streaming information.

"The KCON 2022 LA, which was held offline for the first time in three years, attracted 7.17 million viewers from around the world, including 90,000 fans on-site and 7.08 million fans online. Following this fever, we will continue to Tokyo in the second half of the year to meet K-culture fans and present K-culture blueprints with KINSHIP-oriented content", Kim Dong Hyun, the head of the Convention Business Department, said.

KCON 2022 Japan Lineup

The organizers have shared the complete lineup, and the list includes Tomorrow X Together, Brave Girls, ATEEZ, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, TEMPEST, IVE, JO1, NewJeans, TNX, VIVIZ, ATBO, NMIXX, OCTPATH, TO1, INI, DKB, JOYURI, NiziU, Kep1er, and MONSTA X member Kihyun.

October 14 - INI, MONSTA X Kihyun, LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX, OCTPATH, TNX, TO1, and VIVIZ.

October 15 - ATBO, DKZ, fromis_9, IVE, JO1, NewJeans, and Tomorrow X Together.

October 16 - ATEEZ, Brave Girls, DKB, JOYURI, Kep1er, NiziU, and TEMPEST.

What to Expect?

Apart from live onstage shows by popular K-pop bands and singers, the convention will let Korean music lovers the opportunity to interact with their favorite artists. The interactive programs include KCON Pop Up Talk, We are K-pop, Food Street, Dream Stage, Star Square, Lifestyle, K-collection, and KCON X Photoism.

The first day of the event will begin at 11 am KST with a performance by INI. Shortly a stage program by NMIXX will take place at 12 pm KST, and an hour later LE SSERAFIM will take the stage. MONSTA X member Kihyun will perform at 2 pm KST, and day one will wrap up with a performance by TO1.

KCON 2022 Japan will feature the performance of JO1, IVE, NewJeans, and Tomorrow X Together on the second day of the event. The program will begin with a performance by JO1 at 11.15 pm KST. IVE will take the stage at 12.30 pm KST, NewJeans will perform at 1.55 pm KST, and Tomorrow X Together will meet their fans at 3.20 pm KST.

On the last day, NiziU will perform at 11.15 pm KST. JOYURI will take the stage at 12.30 pm KST, ATEEZ will perform at 1.55 pm KST, and Kep1er will meet their fans at 3.20 pm KST.