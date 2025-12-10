KBS Song Festival 2025: Everything We Know So Far About Global Event

KBS Song Festival 2025 is only a week away from its worldwide live broadcast from Songdo ConvensiA in Incheon. The annual year-end music festival, also known as KBS Gayo Daejun and KBS Song Festival Global Festival, will begin at 7:15 PM KST on Friday (December 19). ILLIT member Minju will host the star-studded musical program with comedienne Jang Do Yeon and Moon Sang Min.

K-pop bands and artists, including aespa, NCT DREAM, fromis_9, P1Harmony, LE SSERAFIM, and Roy Kim, will stage during the Song Festival. The event will introduce a wide variety of musical programs from different genres, including band music, trot, and ballad, to entertain music lovers worldwide.

Music lovers in Korea can watch the annual star-studded event live online on KBS 2TV. People from other parts of the world, such as the UK, the US, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and China, can watch the show live online on KBS World and through the official YouTube channel for KBS World.

The confirmed lineup of artists and bands to take the stage this year includes CNBLUE, 10CM, Roy Kim, Park Seo Jin, JANNABI, Lovelyz, Dayoung, NCT DREAM, Mark, Haechan, THE BOYZ, fromis_9, Lee Chan Won, P1Harmony, STAYC, aespa, LE SSERAFIM, tripleS, KISS OF LIFE, n.SSign, EVNNE, CLOSE YOUR EYES, HITGS, Baby DONT Cry, and AHOF.

Watch KBS Song Festival 2025 Teaser below:

The KBS Song Festival has been held at the end of every year since 1965. Initially, it was held as an award show, and the last singer to win the KBS Music Award was Kim Jong Kook. In 2006, the program was introduced as a non-competitive music festival. It features 20 to 30 stage performances by various K-pop bands and artists.