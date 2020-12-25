Hwang Yi Seul, who designed hanboks for MAMAMOO for their recent KBS Song Festival, has opened up on receiving a DM (direct message) which alleged her of insulting Chinese letters. In the message, the netizen urged her to give an explanation over her design, while threatening that it would have a negative impact on the Korean girl group.

In the recent event, the hanboks sported by the MAMAMOO garnered a lot of attention. Unfortunately, it has not gone well with some Chinese, as per the netizen who sent the DM to Hwang Yi Seul.

"MAMAMOO's outfits at KBS Song Festival has caused a dispute in China. The Chinese characters on their outfits were full of insults," Koreaboo quoted the netizen as telling to Hwang Yi Seul. He also added that the group will not be relevant if they fail to give clarification.

He adds, "Right now, Chinese fans don't understand the outfits, so can you talk to your company? If not, it'll be hard for you to stay active in China. The word is spreading in China."

However, Hwang Yi Seul has given a befitting reply to the netizen who raised objection over her hanboks design. She said, "They're not Chinese letters. They're Korean script. Was Sejong the Great Chinese? No, he was Korean. Why should a Korean explain why we wore Korean hanboks?"

It may be noted that there were fights online between the netizens from China and Korea over the origin of hanboks. As per the Chinese, it came to existence during the Ming Dynasty.