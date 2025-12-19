KBS Song Festival 2025: A Complete Guide

With just a few hours left for the KBS Song Festival 2025 to kick-start this year, the broadcasting network has released some new details about the musical event. Along with the lineup, KBS also revealed the names of celebrities who will host the show.

The star-studded live musical event is expected to feature performances by popular K-pop bands NCT DREAM, LE SSERAFIM, fromis_9, STAYC, and aespa. K-pop artists such as Lee Chan Won, Roy Kim, Park Seo Jin, and Dayoung will also take the stage on Friday.

Here is everything to know about KBS Song Festival 2025, including the date, venue, performers, and live streaming details.

Date and venue: The musical event will begin with a worldwide live telecast from the Songdo Convensia Convention Centre in Incheon on Friday (December 19) at 7:15 PM KST.

Host: ILLIT member Minju will host the musical event with comedienne Jang Do Yeon and actor Moon Sang Min.

Perfomers: The performers lineup for KBS Song Festival 2025 includes CNBLUE, 10CM, Roy Kim, Park Seo Jin, JANNABI, Lovelyz, Dayoung, NCT DREAM, Mark, Haechan, THE BOYZ, fromis_9, Lee Chan Won, P1Harmony, STAYC, aespa, LE SSERAFIM, tripleS, KISS OF LIFE, n.SSign, EVNNE, CLOSE YOUR EYES, HITGS, Baby DONT Cry, and AHOF.

K-pop fans worldwide can also expect to watch special stage collaborations between artists and bands. According to a K-media report, LE SSERAFIM member Kim Chaewon will team up with IVE member Liz for a special stage collaboration. Meanwhile, ILLIT member Minju will collaborate with 10CM for a special duet, Touch You.

Live streaming details: People in Korea can watch the star-studded ceremony from the comfort of their homes on KBS 2TV. International K-pop fans can watch the stage show on various streaming platforms, including the official YouTube channels of KBS.