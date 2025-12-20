KBS Entertainment Awards 2025: A Complete Guide to Annual Glam Event

KBS Entertainment Awards 2025 will kickstart with a live broadcast from the KBS New Building Public Hall in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, on Saturday (December 20) at 9:20 PM KST. The annual award ceremony will feature star-studded performances of famous variety artists. Daesang nominees Kim Sook, Kim Young Hee, Kim Jong Min, Park Bo Gum, Boom, Lee Chan Won, and Jun Hyun Moo might take the stage during the award show.

People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the UK, can watch the annual award ceremony live online through various streaming platforms. Here is everything to know about the annual KBS Entertainment Awards, including the date, venue, host, presenters, performers, nominees, and streaming details.

How to Watch: People in Korea can watch the annual award ceremony live online on KBS2TV at 9:20 PM KST. Viewers from other parts of the world, like the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the glam event on the official YouTube channel of KBS.

Here are the International Air Timings of KBS Entertainment Awards 2025:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 PM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Host: All-around entertainer Lee Chan Won will host the annual award show with veteran entertainer Moon Se Yoon and Lee Min Jung. Chan Won bagged the Grand Prize (Daesang) at the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards and became the youngest-ever solo male to win this award. He is known for hosting several KBS2 variety shows, such as Ball+Volunteer, Fun-Staurant, Immortal Songs, and Secret of the Celebrity. He will return as a host of the star-studded ceremony for the second consecutive year.

Min Jung was the main host of the KBS2 variety show Heart on Wheels this year. She will make her debut as the host of a year-end awards show by being the MC of the KBS Entertainment Awards 2025. Se Yoon, who has been the host of KBS2's flagship variety show 2 Days and 1 Night 4 since 2019, won the Grand Prize at the 2021 KBS Entertainment Awards. He is returning as a host of this annual award ceremony for the third time.

Lineup: The confirmed lineup of artists to perform at the glam event includes Kim Jong Min, Boom, Park Seo Jin, Shin Yoon Seung, Park Chul Gyu, Young Tak, Kim Yeon Ja, Song Eun I, 10CM, Lee Seung Gi, and Forestella. The award show will feature a collaboration stage by Kim Jong Min, Boom, Park Seo Jin, Shin Yoon Seung, and Park Chul Gyu.

There will also be another collaboration stage by Lee Seung Gi and Forestaella (Bae Doo Hoon, Kang Hyung Ho, Jo Min Kyu, Ko Woo Rim). Young Tak and Kim Yeon Ja will take the stage with a duet performance. Song Eun I and 10CM will also share a duet stage.

Award Categories: Daesang (Grand Prize), Viewers' Choice for Best Program, Entertainer of the Year, Top Excellence in Show & Variety, Top Excellence in Reality, Excellence in Show & Variety, Excellence in Reality, Rookie Award for Show & Variety, Rookie Award for Reality, Best Couple, Best Teamwork, Popularity Award, Special Producer Award, Best Entertainer, Best Icon, Best Challenge, Best Idea, Digital Content Award, DJ of the Year, Writer Award, and Staff of the Year.

Nomination List: The nominees for the KBS Entertainment Awards 2025 Grand Prize were announced on Monday (December 15). The nominees are as follows: