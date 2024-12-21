The 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards winners will be revealed through a live broadcast from the KBS New Wing Open Hall in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on Saturday (December 21) at 9:20 PM KST. Lee Joon, Lee Young Ji, and Lee Chan Won will host the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards.

The show airs on KBS2TV on Saturday (December 21) at 9:20 PM KST. After airing, the performances will be available to watch on the official YouTube channel of KBS. Cord-cutters can watch the KBS Entertainment Awards online for free on the official YouTube channel of KBS WORLD TV. The annual award ceremony will be held without a red carpet-show. According to KBS, the red carpet arrivals will not take place because of the ongoing political issues in South Korea. The broadcasting channel officially announced the cancellation.

"The red carpet for the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards, which is scheduled for December 21, will not be taking place this year," KBS revealed.

The 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards Daesang (Grand Prize) nominees are Yoo Jae Suk, Kim Jong Min, Lee Chan Won, Ryu Soo Young, and Jun Hyun Moo. Jae Suk is a two-time Grand Prize winner. Jong Min won the Grand Prize and the Entertainer of the Year Award in 2023. Chan Won, Hyun Moo, and Soo Young received their first nominations for the Grand Prize. Find out who took home the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards Grand Prize (Grand Prize), which will be announced by a star-studded lineup of presenters on Saturday (December 21) at 9:20 PM KST.

2024 KBS Entertainment Awards Winners

Viewer's Choice Program of the Year

Top Entertainer Award

Special Merit Award

Achievement Award

Comedy division

Male Newcomer Award

Female Newcomer Award

Comedy Show Writer Award

Excellence Award, Female Comedian

Excellence Award, Male Comedian

Top Excellence Award, Male Comedian

Top Excellence Award, Female Comedian

Top Excellence Award, Idea Corner, Comedy Program

Variety division

Male MC Newcomer Award

Female MC Newcomer Award

Variety Show Writer Award

Best Teamwork

Excellence Award, Variety Show Male MC

Excellence Award, Variety Show Female MC

Excellence Award, Idea Corner, Variety Show

Top Excellence Award, Variety Show Male MC

Top Excellence Award, Variety Show Female MC