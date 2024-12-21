The 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards winners will be revealed through a live broadcast from the KBS New Wing Open Hall in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on Saturday (December 21) at 9:20 PM KST. Lee Joon, Lee Young Ji, and Lee Chan Won will host the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards.
The show airs on KBS2TV on Saturday (December 21) at 9:20 PM KST. After airing, the performances will be available to watch on the official YouTube channel of KBS. Cord-cutters can watch the KBS Entertainment Awards online for free on the official YouTube channel of KBS WORLD TV. The annual award ceremony will be held without a red carpet-show. According to KBS, the red carpet arrivals will not take place because of the ongoing political issues in South Korea. The broadcasting channel officially announced the cancellation.
"The red carpet for the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards, which is scheduled for December 21, will not be taking place this year," KBS revealed.
The 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards Daesang (Grand Prize) nominees are Yoo Jae Suk, Kim Jong Min, Lee Chan Won, Ryu Soo Young, and Jun Hyun Moo. Jae Suk is a two-time Grand Prize winner. Jong Min won the Grand Prize and the Entertainer of the Year Award in 2023. Chan Won, Hyun Moo, and Soo Young received their first nominations for the Grand Prize. Find out who took home the 2024 KBS Entertainment Awards Grand Prize (Grand Prize), which will be announced by a star-studded lineup of presenters on Saturday (December 21) at 9:20 PM KST.
2024 KBS Entertainment Awards Winners
Viewer's Choice Program of the Year
Top Entertainer Award
Special Merit Award
Achievement Award
Comedy division
Male Newcomer Award
Female Newcomer Award
Comedy Show Writer Award
Excellence Award, Female Comedian
Excellence Award, Male Comedian
Top Excellence Award, Male Comedian
Top Excellence Award, Female Comedian
Top Excellence Award, Idea Corner, Comedy Program
Variety division
Male MC Newcomer Award
Female MC Newcomer Award
Variety Show Writer Award
Best Teamwork
Excellence Award, Variety Show Male MC
Excellence Award, Variety Show Female MC
Excellence Award, Idea Corner, Variety Show
Top Excellence Award, Variety Show Male MC
Top Excellence Award, Variety Show Female MC