KBS Entertainment Awards was held on December 24. The event was held to recognize the stars of variety shows of the channel. The Daesang, or the grand prize, went to comedienne Kim Sook. With this, she made history as the second woman to win the trophy in the awards' history.

Comedian Lee Young Ja had won the first Daesang award in 2018. Accepting the award, Kim Sook got emotional and said "I thought to myself that this is where I received my very first award exactly 25 years ago, when I first started performing as a comedian at KBS. So, I'm extremely grateful to be receiving this huge award here 25 years later."

Those who missed to watch the award show, can enjoy the streaming soon with English subtitles on Viki.

Here's the complete list of winners of KBS Entertainment Awards 2020:

Daesang Grand Prize:

Kim Sook for Boss in the Mirror, Problem Child in House

Viewers' Choice for Best Program:

2 Days & 1 Night Season 4

Top Excellence in Variety:

Moon Se Yoon for 2 Days & 1 Night

Top Excellence in Reality:

Poppin' Hyun Joon, Park Ae Ri for Mr. House Husband, Immortal Songs

Hyun Joo Yeob for Boss in the Mirror

Excellence in Show & Variety:

DinDin for 2 Days & 1 Night

Excellence in Reality:

Lee Yoo Ri for Fun-staurant

Rookie Award for Show & Variety:

Kim Seon Ho for 2 Days & 1 Night

Rookie Award for Radio:

Kang Han Na for Kang Han Na's Volume Up

Rookie Award for Reality:

Kim Il Woo for Mr. House Husband

Kim Jae Won for Fun-staurant

Best Couple:

Oh My Girl's Arin & TXT's Soobin for Music Bank

Choi Yang Rak & Paeng Hyun Sook, Kim Ye Rin & Yoon Joo Man for Mr House Husband

Best Teamwork:

Entertainment Weekly Live

Best Challenge:

Zombie Detective

Best Entertainer in Show & Variety:

Hong Kyung Min for The Return of Superman, Trot National Festival

Yeon Jung Hoon for 2 Days & 1 Night

Oh My Girl's Seunghee for Not Soccer or Baseball

Best Entertainer in Reality:

Yang Chi Seung for Boss in the Mirror,

Oh Yoon Ah, Ryu Soo Young for Fun-staurant

Best Icon:

The children of The Return of Superman

DJ of the Year:

Jo Woo Jong

Digital Content Award:

Kim Gura

Special Producer Award:

Lee Young Ja for Fun-staurant

Song Eun Yi for Problem Child in House

Special Program Award:

Korea Again Na Hoon Ah

Hot Issue Variety Program:

Dogs Are Incredible

KBS Drama Awards 2020 will be held on December 31. The show will be hosted by Jo Bo Ah, Lee Sang Yeob and Do Kyung Wan.