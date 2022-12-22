KBS Entertainment Awards 2022: Date, Venue, Lineup, Nomination List, and More

KBS Entertainment Awards 2022 will take place at the KBS New Wing Open Hall in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday, December 24, at 9.15 pm KST. People from different parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, can watch the award show live online from the comfort of their homes through various streaming platforms.

The organizers have released details about the upcoming event, like the lineup, hosts, and nomination list. A star-studded lineup of celebrities will attend the 20th annual KBS Entertainment Awards as presenters. The ceremony will open with a stage performance and feature several entertaining programs for the viewers. During the opening act, the award show will focus on the 20 years of KBS Entertainment's journey. It will look back at the past and cover it all.

Another highlight of the star-studded ceremony is the stage show dedicated to the late Song Hae, who was known for maintaining his position as the national song boasting host. As part of the 20th-anniversary celebration, there will be a change in the rule for choosing the winner of the Best Program Award Chosen by Viewers.

Hosts and Presenters

Seol In Ah, Moon Se Yoon, and SF9 member Chani will host KBS Entertainment Awards 2022. They were the Grand Prize (Daesang) winners last year.

The presenters are Three Bold Siblings star Lee Ha Na, True Beauty webtoon author Yaongyi, singer BIG Naughty, Park So Hyun, Sandara Park, Lee Dae Hwi, Kim Won Hoon, Meow, Cho Jin Se, and Vic Nati.

Nomination List

KBS is yet to reveal the complete nomination list. The candidates for the Best Program Award Chosen by Viewers are 2 Days & 1 Night 4, Korea Sings, Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend, Boss in the Mirror, Mr. House Husband 2, Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant, and Dogs Are Incredible.

Lee Hwang Seon will produce the annual award ceremony, and the total duration of the program will be approximately 200 minutes. Jo Sung Suk, Son Ja Yeon, and Kim Hyung Seok will direct the show. The program will be broadcast live worldwide.