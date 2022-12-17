SBS Entertainment Awards 2022 Live Stream Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, and More

SBS Entertainment Awards 2022 will take place at SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Saturday, December 17. The annual star-studded event will begin with a worldwide live broadcast at 8.35 pm KST. People in South Korea can watch the award ceremony on SBS, and international fans can enjoy the show through various streaming platforms, including KOCOWA.

Viewers from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Puerto Rico, and other South and North American countries, can watch the annual award ceremony live online on KOCOWA. People from other regions can enjoy the star-studded event with the support of a VPN service.

With just a day left for the annual award ceremony to kick-start with a live broadcast, the event organizers have shared some details about the upcoming live show, including the host, presenters, performers, and the nomination list.

Host and Lineup

Entertainer Tak Jae Hoon will host the annual award ceremony this year with Jang Do Yeon and Lee Hyun Yi. Last year, he won the Top Excellence Award in the Reality category, and his team won Grand Prize (Daesang) at the SBS Entertainment Awards. He currently appears in two popular SBS variety shows, Dolsing Fourmen and My Little Old Boy.

The complete presenters and performers lineup are yet to be revealed by the organizers of the star-studded event. Four special stages, including a surprise celebration stage, have been prepared by the organizing committee. The celebration stage will feature performances of artists who made SBS entertainment shine.

Meanwhile, girl group NewJeans will perform a special collaboration stage with the Yeong-ji family, FC Balladream, and the Fantastic Family - DNA Singer. Seo Moon Tak and Youngji are also preparing for a special stage collaboration.

Nomination List

The nominees for this year are through a teaser video. The list includes Tak Jae Hoon, Lee Sang Min, Shin Dong Yub, Jee Seok Jin, Yoo Jae Suk, and Kim Jong Kook. They will compete with each other for the Grand Prize (Daesang).

"Are you curious about who will win the Daesang this year? Check it out at the SBS Entertainment Awards", Kim Jun Ho said in the clip, raising anticipation for the award ceremony.