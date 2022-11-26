Melon Music Awards 2022 winners are being announced at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Saturday, November 26. The artists and bands who released their works between November 8, 2021, and November 3, 2022, are nominated for various titles.
The nomination categories include Best Group, Best Solo Artist, Album of the Year, Top 10, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year. Popular K-pop bands and artists like BTS, SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, RED VELVET, STAYC, IU, PSY, Lim Young Woong, BLACKPINK, and BIGBANG are some nominees for this year.
The winners of Melon Music Awards 2022 are announced by a lineup of star-studded celebrities, including actors Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo Seop from A Business Proposal. The annual award ceremony is taking place with a live broadcast. Korean music lovers from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, can enjoy the award ceremony live online.
Artist of the Year and Top 10
- 10cm
- aespa
- BE'O
- BIGBANG
- BIG Naughty
- BLACKPINK
- BOL4
- BTS
- Choi Ye Na
- (G)I-DLE
- IU
- IVE
- Jay Park
- Juho
- Kassy
- KyoungSeo
- LE SSERAFIM
- Lee Mujin
- Lim Young Woong
- MeloMance
- NCT DREAM
- NewJeans
- PSY
- Red Velvet
- SEVENTEEN
- sokodomo
- STAYC
- Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)
- Tophyun
- WSG Wannabe
Album of the Year
- BLACKPINK for BORN PINK
- (G)I-DLE for I NEVER DIE
- IU for Pieces
- Lim Young Woong for IM HERO
- NCT DREAM for Glitch Mode
- NewJeans for New Jeans
- PSY for PSY 9th
- Red Velvet for The ReVe Festival 2022 â€“ Feel My Rhythm
- SEVENTEEN for Face The Sun
- Taeyeon (Girls' Generation) for INVU
Best Song of the Year
- BE'O for Counting Stars (featuring Beenzino)
- BIGBANG for Still Life
- (G)I-DLE for TOMBOY
- IVE for LOVE DIVE
- Jay Park for GANADARA (featuring IU)
- Kim Min Seok (MeloMance) for Drunken Confession
- PSY for That That (produced by and featuring BTS' Suga)
- Red Velvet for Feel My Rhythm
- sokodomo for Merry-Go-Round (featuring Zion.T and Wonstein) (produced by Slom)
- Taeyeon (Girls' Generation) for INVU
New Artist of the Year
- Billlie
- IVE
- Kep1er
- LE SSERAFIM
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
Best Group (Male)
- BIGBANG
- BTS
- MONSTA X
- NCT DREAM
- SEVENTEEN
Best Group (Female)
- aespa
- BLACKPINK
- (G)I-DLE
- IVE
- NewJeans
Best Solo Artist (Male)
- 10cm
- BE'O
- BIG Naughty
- Lim Young Woong
- PSY
Best Solo Artist (Female)
- Choi Ye Na
- IU
- Kassy
- KyoungSeo
- Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)
Netizen Popularity Award
- BIGBANG
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Ha Sung Woon
- IVE
- Kim Ho Joong
- Lim Young Woong
- NCT 127
- NCT DREAM
- SEVENTEEN