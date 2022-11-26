Melon Music Awards 2022 winners are being announced at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Saturday, November 26. The artists and bands who released their works between November 8, 2021, and November 3, 2022, are nominated for various titles.

The nomination categories include Best Group, Best Solo Artist, Album of the Year, Top 10, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year. Popular K-pop bands and artists like BTS, SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, RED VELVET, STAYC, IU, PSY, Lim Young Woong, BLACKPINK, and BIGBANG are some nominees for this year.

The winners of Melon Music Awards 2022 are announced by a lineup of star-studded celebrities, including actors Kim Sejeong and Ahn Hyo Seop from A Business Proposal. The annual award ceremony is taking place with a live broadcast. Korean music lovers from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, can enjoy the award ceremony live online.

Artist of the Year and Top 10

10cm

aespa

BE'O

BIGBANG

BIG Naughty

BLACKPINK

BOL4

BTS

Choi Ye Na

(G)I-DLE

IU

IVE

Jay Park

Juho

Kassy

KyoungSeo

LE SSERAFIM

Lee Mujin

Lim Young Woong

MeloMance

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

PSY

Red Velvet

SEVENTEEN

sokodomo

STAYC

Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)

Tophyun

WSG Wannabe

Album of the Year

BLACKPINK for BORN PINK

(G)I-DLE for I NEVER DIE

IU for Pieces

Lim Young Woong for IM HERO

NCT DREAM for Glitch Mode

NewJeans for New Jeans

PSY for PSY 9th

Red Velvet for The ReVe Festival 2022 â€“ Feel My Rhythm

SEVENTEEN for Face The Sun

Taeyeon (Girls' Generation) for INVU

Best Song of the Year

BE'O for Counting Stars (featuring Beenzino)

BIGBANG for Still Life

(G)I-DLE for TOMBOY

IVE for LOVE DIVE

Jay Park for GANADARA (featuring IU)

Kim Min Seok (MeloMance) for Drunken Confession

PSY for That That (produced by and featuring BTS' Suga)

Red Velvet for Feel My Rhythm

sokodomo for Merry-Go-Round (featuring Zion.T and Wonstein) (produced by Slom)

Taeyeon (Girls' Generation) for INVU

New Artist of the Year

Billlie

IVE

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

NMIXX

Best Group (Male)

BIGBANG

BTS

MONSTA X

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Best Group (Female)

aespa

BLACKPINK

(G)I-DLE

IVE

NewJeans

Best Solo Artist (Male)

10cm

BE'O

BIG Naughty

Lim Young Woong

PSY

Best Solo Artist (Female)

Choi Ye Na

IU

Kassy

KyoungSeo

Taeyeon (Girls' Generation)

Netizen Popularity Award