KBS Drama Awards 2025 winners are being announced by a star-studded lineup of celebrities from the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on Wednesday (December 31) at 7:10 pm KST. K-drama lovers worldwide are curious to know who will take home the Grand Prize (Daesang).
The nominees are Ahn Jae Wook and Uhm Ji Won for For Eagle Brothers, Na Young Hee for Cinderella Game, Lee Young Ae and Kim Young Kwang for Walking on Thin Ice, and Chun Ho Jin and Lee Tae Ran for Our Golden Days.
The annual award ceremony is broadcast live online worldwide on KBS's official website for people in Korea. Korean drama lovers worldwide can also watch the event on the official YouTube channels of the broadcasting network. The event organizers could also provide live updates on the official Twitter and Facebook pages of the network.
Entertainer Jang Sung Kyu is hosting the annual award ceremony with actors Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min. Sung Kyu is returning as a host for the third time, while Sang Min will MC the event for the second consecutive year, and Ji Hyun, who will greet K-drama lovers worldwide with the upcoming KBS mini-series To My Beloved Thief on January 3, will co-host the award show. A star-studded lineup of performers lined up to entertain the viewers.
KBS Drama Awards 2025 Winners List
Grand Prize (Daesang)
- Ahn Jae Wook and Uhm Ji Won for For Eagle Brothers
- Na Young Hee for Cinderella Game
- Lee Young Ae and Kim Young Kwang for Walking on Thin Ice
- Chun Ho Jin and Lee Tae Ran for Our Golden Days
Top Excellence Award, Actor
Top Excellence Award, Actress
Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries
Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries
Excellence Award, Actor in a Serial Drama
Excellence Award, Actress in a Serial Drama
Excellence Award, Actor in a Daily Drama
Excellence Award, Actress in a Daily Drama
Best Actor in Drama Special/TV Cinema
Best Actress in Drama Special/TV Cinema
Best Supporting Actor
Best Supporting Actress
Best New Actor
Best New Actress
- Park Jung Yeon for Our Golden Days
- Shin Seul Ki for For Eagle Brothers
Best Young Actor
- Kim Gun Woo for Cinderella Game
Best Young Actress
- Kim Si Ah for Walking on Thin Ice
Popularity Award, Actor
Popularity Award, Actress
Best Couple Award
Scriptwriter Award