KBS Drama Awards 2025 winners are being announced by a star-studded lineup of celebrities from the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on Wednesday (December 31) at 7:10 pm KST. K-drama lovers worldwide are curious to know who will take home the Grand Prize (Daesang).

The nominees are Ahn Jae Wook and Uhm Ji Won for For Eagle Brothers, Na Young Hee for Cinderella Game, Lee Young Ae and Kim Young Kwang for Walking on Thin Ice, and Chun Ho Jin and Lee Tae Ran for Our Golden Days.

The annual award ceremony is broadcast live online worldwide on KBS's official website for people in Korea. Korean drama lovers worldwide can also watch the event on the official YouTube channels of the broadcasting network. The event organizers could also provide live updates on the official Twitter and Facebook pages of the network.

Entertainer Jang Sung Kyu is hosting the annual award ceremony with actors Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min. Sung Kyu is returning as a host for the third time, while Sang Min will MC the event for the second consecutive year, and Ji Hyun, who will greet K-drama lovers worldwide with the upcoming KBS mini-series To My Beloved Thief on January 3, will co-host the award show. A star-studded lineup of performers lined up to entertain the viewers.

KBS Drama Awards 2025 Winners List

Grand Prize (Daesang)

Ahn Jae Wook and Uhm Ji Won for For Eagle Brothers

Na Young Hee for Cinderella Game

Lee Young Ae and Kim Young Kwang for Walking on Thin Ice

Chun Ho Jin and Lee Tae Ran for Our Golden Days

Top Excellence Award, Actor

Top Excellence Award, Actress

Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries

Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries

Excellence Award, Actor in a Serial Drama

Excellence Award, Actress in a Serial Drama

Excellence Award, Actor in a Daily Drama

Excellence Award, Actress in a Daily Drama

Best Actor in Drama Special/TV Cinema

Best Actress in Drama Special/TV Cinema

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best New Actor

Best New Actress

Park Jung Yeon for Our Golden Days

Shin Seul Ki for For Eagle Brothers

Best Young Actor

Kim Gun Woo for Cinderella Game

Best Young Actress

Kim Si Ah for Walking on Thin Ice

Popularity Award, Actor

Popularity Award, Actress

Best Couple Award

Scriptwriter Award