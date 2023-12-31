KBS Drama Awards 2023 Live Stream Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, Brazil, and More

KBS Drama Awards 2023 will take place at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on Sunday (December 31) at 9:25 pm KST with a worldwide live telecast. People in South Korea can watch the event live online on KBS2, KBS World, and the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can enjoy the stage show on various streaming platforms.

Television personality Jang Sung Kyu will host the annual award show with actors Rowoon and Seol In Ah. Korean drama lovers look forward to the on-stage chemistry between the trio during the star-studded event.

Here is the International Airtime of SBS Drama Awards 2023 Below:

Singapore - 8.25 pm

Philippines - 8.25 pm

Japan - 9.25 pm

Australia - 10.55 pm

India - 5.55 pm

Europe - 01.20 pm

UK - 12.25 pm

US - 7.25 am

Canada - 6.25 am

Mexico - 4.25 am

Performers and Presenters Lineup

A star-studded lineup of performers will take the stage to entertain the viewers. A group of star-studded presenters will announce the winners. But the viewers can watch the award show to know the presenters and performers lineup.

Nomination List

The nomination list for this year is yet to be revealed. K-drama fans look forward to the Grand Prize (Daesang) and Best Couple Award winners. Watch KBS Drama Awards 2023 live online on KBS Sunday (December 31) at 9.25 pm KST, which will be telecast live worldwide from the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul for K-drama fans.

The nomination categories are Drama of the Year, Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries, Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries, Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries, Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best New Actor, Best New Actress, and Best Couple Award.