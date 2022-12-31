KBS Drama Awards 2022 Live Stream Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, Brazil, and More

KBS Drama Awards 2022 will take place at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on Saturday, December 31, at 9.20 pm KST with worldwide live telecast. People in South Korea can watch the event live online on KBS2, KBS World and the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can enjoy the stage show on various streaming platforms, including KOCOWA.

Television personality Jeon Hyun Moo will host the annual award show with actress Lee Hye Ri and singer Jeon Hyun Moo. Korean drama lovers are looking forward to the on-stage chemistry between the trio during the star-studded event.

Here is the International Airtime of SBS Drama Awards 2022 Below:

Singapore - 8.20 pm

Philippines - 8.20 pm

Japan - 9.20 pm

Australia - 10.50 pm

India - 5.50 pm

Europe - 01.20 pm

UK - 12.20 pm

US - 7.20 am

Canada - 6.20 am

Mexico - 4.20 am

Performers and Presenters Lineup

A star-studded lineup of performers will take the stage to entertain the viewers, and the winners will be announced by a group of presenters. But the viewers will have to watch the award show to know the presenters and performers lineup for this year.

Nomination List

The nomination list for this year is yet to be revealed. K-drama fans are looking forward to the Grand Prize (Daesang) and Best Couple Award winners. Watch KBS Drama Awards 2022 live online on KBS Saturday, December 31, at 9.20 pm KST, which will be telecast live worldwide from the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul for K-drama fans worldwide.

The nomination categories are Drama of the Year, Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries, Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries, Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries, Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best New Actor, Best New Actress, and Best Couple Award.