KBS Drama Awards 2021: Date, Time, Host, and How to Watch

The award show season for the Korean entertainment industry will end with the KBS Drama Awards this year. The annual event is scheduled to be held on the last day of December every year. It will feature live onstage performances of K-drama stars and honor the best talents in the Korean drama industry.

This year, the star-studded award show is sure to excite K-drama fans across the globe. It is mainly because, after a year-long break, the event will be held as an in-person show. Last year, the ceremony was conducted with no audience due to the pandemic situation. The organizers have revealed that the award show is returning to an in-person status this year. According to them, it will be conducted following all the safety guidelines.

Here is everything to know about KBS Drama Awards 2021, including date, time, host, lineup, and streaming details.

Date, Time, and Venue

The annual award ceremony will be held on December 31 at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. It will probably kickstart with a live broadcast at around 8 pm KST.

This year's awards ceremony will be held offline. However, it may change depending on the situation, the broadcasting channel confirmed.

Host and Lineup

The star-studded event will be hosted by veteran MC Sung Shi Kyung this year. At the event, he will be joined by actor Lee Do Hyun and actress Kim So Hyun. While Do Hyun will be hosting the award show for the first time, So Hyun has hosted the event in 2015 with television personality Jun Hyun Moo and actor Park Bo Gum.

It is also worth noting that all the hosts have been part of various KBS shows this year. While Do Hyun was part of the drama Youth of May, So Hyun was cast in the mini-series River Where the Moon Rises, and Shi Kyung hosted the program Baek Jong Won's Class.

Regarding the lineup, the organizers are yet to reveal any details about it. It could be released in the upcoming days.

Live Stream Details

The annual award show will be telecast live on KBS, and people can stream it on the official website of the broadcasting channel.