KBS Drama Awards 2021 Live Stream Details: How to Watch Annual Ceremony from Anywhere

KBS Drama Awards 2021 will kickstart with a live broadcast from the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on Friday at 8.30 pm KST. People from different countries, like the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Peru, can stream the event live online. The event will be available to stream in various parts of the world.

K-drama fans from across the globe, including the UK, Australia, Europe, Denmark, South Africa, and China, can watch the award show on streaming platforms. The event will be available to watch on SBS or stream on the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans can check all the updates on the official Twitter Page.

Here are the Details of the KBS Drama Awards 2021:

Host: Lee Do Hyun, Kim So Hyun, and Sung Si Kyung will host the annual award ceremony. They will introduce the presenters and performers to the viewers. The hosts will also reveal the nominees of Grand Prize (Daesang), Special Lifetime Achievement Award, Top Excellence Award for Actor, and Top Excellence Award for Actress.

Lineup: The organizers are yet to reveal the performers and presenters of the annual award ceremony. The list could be out after the red carpet arrival, which will begin at around 7 pm KST.

Nomination List: The nominees of KBS Drama Awards 2021 have not been revealed. The actors competing for Top Excellence Award, Excellence Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Rookie Award, Netizen Popularity Award, Best Couple Award will be revealed by the star-studded presenters during the award show. The nominees for Best Drama, Best Writer, and Best Producer will also be announced during the event.

The Nomination Categories are as Below: