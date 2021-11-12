Blue Dragon Film Awards 2021: Everything to Know About 42nd Annual Ceremony

Blue Dragon Film Awards is returning for the 42nd time towards the end of November. The annual event was launched to promote South Korean films and the industry's development in 1963. Since then, it has been considered the best award shows in the movie industry. This year, the organizers are aiming at sharing hope and comfort to all in the industry as they are hard-hit by the pandemic.

The annual award ceremony will also focus on the promotion and development of young and aspiring filmmakers through the Cheong Jeong Short Film Award. It is a part of the main event that will discover and introduce new talents in the field. Any Korean nationals and foreigners residing in the country can participate in the competition. Even international students can be a part of it. The winners will be honored with a trophy and a cash prize during the main event.

Here is Everything to Know About Blue Dragon Film Awards 2021:

Date, Time, Live Stream Details, and Venue: The 42nd annual award ceremony will be held on November 26 at the Yeouido KBS Hall in Seoul. The event will kickstart with a live broadcast on KBS2 at 8.30 KST. People from several parts of the globe, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Peru, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Mexico, India, and Indonesia, can watch the event online.

Hosts, Lineup, and Performances: Hospital Playlist star Yoo Yeon Seok will co-host the show with actress Kim Hye Soo once again this year. This is the fourth time, they are hosting the star-studded event in a row. Hye Soo will be hosting the event for the 28th time and for Yeon Seok, it is for the fourth time as an MC. Both the MCs shared their excitement on Thursday.

"It was still a difficult year for everyone due to COVID-19. With the pandemic that continued through the new year, there was a time when I was worried that moviegoers could be cut off forever and that films and theaters might not be able to return to normal. However, there were still movies that brought a great feeling of desire to our hearts, and there were audiences who responded warmly as if they had been waiting. I am thankful to all of us who fight to overcome despair," the actress said.

"I am very happy to greet everyone as an MC with Kim Hye Soo again at this year's Blue Dragon Film Awards. As someone who loves movies, this year was really touching because there was lots of good news in the Korean film industry despite the difficult times. I am deeply thankful to the people of the film industry and the moviegoers who made that happen, and I will do my best for the Blue Dragon Film Awards to become a festive celebration for many people," Hospital Playlist star said.

The organizers are yet to reveal the details about attendees, presenters, nominees and performers. They are likely to be revealed in the upcoming days.