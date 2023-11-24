Kaytlann Barnes: Arkansas Teacher Arrested for Sending Her Revealing Photos to Student Via Snapchat and Asking Him to Send His to 'Arouse Her'

An Arkansas middle school teacher has been accused of asking a 14-year-old male student to send her nude photos over Snapchat. Kaytlann Barnes, 30, from Booneville Junior High School, was arrested at her home in Fort Smith last week. She faces charges related to multiple child sex felonies.

The teacher is charged with sending the youngster sexually explicit photos over the app and asking him to send back some to her. According to court documents that KATV was able to get, Barnes sent several of her naked images and a video that "purposefully exposed her sex organs."

Sexually Abusing Her Student

The documents state that Barnes then asked to be videotaped again by the student in order to "arouse or gratify her sexual desires."

According to the documents, the conversation happened over the course of two nights while each party was at their own house.

Barnes faces charges of using a communication device without authorization, creating, directing, or encouraging a child to engage in sexual activity, and using a computer to create child pornography.

Police said that she has been fired from her position at the school and is no longer employed by the Boonville Public Schools district.

On Monday, she was taken into custody and later released from Logan County Detention Center with a $25,000 bond.

Logan County Sheriff Jason W. Massey expressed gratitude to the Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Booneville Public Schools, and the Arkansas State Police for their support in this investigation in a statement.

Too Many Similar Incidents

Incidents of Teachers engaging in sex or sexually abusing students in the United States has been on the rise. Earlier this week, a glamorous art teacher at a high school in Mississippi was arrested for allegedly sending indecent photos of hers to a 16-year-old student.

Emily Swinkowski, 27, is facing charges of enticing a child and child exploitation in connection with the incident.

Swinkowski was arrested while employed at Water Valley High School for allegedly sending the student her nude photos.

A different student came across the nude photos and reported the incident to the principal. The school then contacted the police following which an investigation was launched, as stated by District Attorney Jay Hale.

On November 6, a teenage boy, about 16 or 17 years old, was stopped for driving because his car's tail lights were hidden. Authorities found out that Lawson, who the boy claimed permitted him to drive because she was too drunk, owned the car.

According to court records, the boy acknowledged carrying marijuana at the time.

That evening, police drove the minor home, but his parents gave investigators more information the following morning.

Parents claimed on November 6, at 11 p.m., Lawson picked up the teenager and took him to her home in Saint Anthony, Idaho.

After becoming wasted and stoned at her apartment, she and the teenage boy had sex there.

The boy's mother claims that Lawson acknowledged some of the accusations. She admitted to kidnapping him from his residence and bringing him to her place so she could give him alcohol.

Another former South Carolina teacher was arrested and charged last week for preying on a 17-year-old high school football player.

Reagan Anderson, 27, was charged with two counts of sexual battery involving a student at the private Holly Hill Academy. The married mother-of-two was accused of sexually assaulting the teenager, first on October 22 on Bunch Ford Road and then again on October 28 in a parking lot outside a Pizza Hut.