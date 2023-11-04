South Carolina Man Mauled to Death by 'Unconfined' Pitbulls, Owners Charged with Manslaughter

Two people have been charged after authorities say their dogs attacked and killed a man in South Carolina.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of Shannan Christine McCrackin, 45, and Kenneth Howard Swayne, 44, on Thursday. Police charged McCrackin and Swayne with having dangerous animals unconfined on premises.

McCrackin was also charged with involuntary manslaughter after the sheriff's office said two "vicious pit bulls" attacked and killed David Eller, 65, on Tuesday.

Eller was the victim of an unprovoked attack by the dogs, which weren't properly contained, the sheriff's office said. According to the BCSO, deputies responded on Oct. 31 to a Ayer Drive residence in reference to a dog attack and when they arrived at the scene, Eller was found with several injuries and later pronounced dead.

Local station WCIV reported that Eller was walking through the Pleasant Oak Mobile Home Park off Old Whitesville Road when the attack occurred.

Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker told The Messenger the sheriff's office believes the dogs broke free from a porch area. The dogs were euthanized in the wake of the fatal attack, Baker added.

"This was a vicious attack on an unsuspecting victim, and this should have never occurred," said Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis. "If the owner of the dogs would have taken the proper responsibility for the safekeeping of the animals, the attack could have been prevented."

Deputies say McCrackin and Swayne will have a bond hearing at 2 p.m. The case remains under investigation by the BCSO.

Swayne's Facebook profile reveals an image he once posted showing three Pitbulls captioned with the words, "Don't F--kin' Bark' If You Can't F--kin' Bite."