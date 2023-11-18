Reagan Anderson: South Carolina Private School Teacher and Mom-of-Two Arrested for Sexually Abusing 17-Year-Old High School Footballer

A former South Carolina teacher was arrested and charged on Wednesday for preying on a 17-year-old high school football player, as reported by a local news station. Reagan Anderson, 27, was charged with two counts of sexual battery involving a student at the private Holly Hill Academy, according to a Fox News report.

The married mother-of-two is accused of sexually assaulting the teenager, first on October 22 on Bunch Ford Road and then again on October 28 in a parking lot outside a Pizza Hut, as outlined in an arrest warrant. Additionally, Anderson allegedly sent several of her nude photos to the high schooler via Snapchat, the arrest warrant stated.

Sex-Mad Teacher

A judge set her bond at $2,500 during a hearing on Thursday and instructed her not to have any contact with the victim or his family. She was released the same day with a GPS monitor.

During the hearing, the mother of the alleged victim strongly criticized the teacher for allegedly "abusing" her son.

"A trusted coach, teacher and friend that abused our trust and violated her oath as an educator. She has ruined our son's life," the teen's mother read from a statement in court.

"He should be 100% focused on being a fun-loving football-playing young man, but this predator has robbed him of that ability. No young quarterback or athlete is safe in our community if this woman is free," the outraged mother continued.

Fired by School

Following that, the school contacted the police and an investigation was launched. Anderson was fired from her role after that. On Wednesday, she was finally arrested and charged.

Holly Hill Academy, situated approximately 60 miles northwest of Charleston, is a small private Christian preparatory school with an enrollment of around 300 students.

In a letter to parents, Head of School Brandy Mullennax said, "Holly Hilly Academy was made aware last week of allegations regarding an inappropriate relationship between a staff member and upper school student."

"The administration immediately contacted law enforcement."

The statement also confirmed that Anderson is no longer employed at the school, and the administration is collaborating with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

According to Anderson's LinkedIn page, she is currently identified as a "stay-at-home mom looking for some at-home opportunities to help support my family and me."

"I am very passionate about children and love working with all ages" her profile further mentions.