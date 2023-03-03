Kayla Lemieux, Canadian Trans Teacher With Z-Cup Breasts, Placed on 'Paid Leave'; Internet Claims She Planned It

Kayla Lemieux, the trans teacher at a Canadian high school, who wore Z-cup prosthetic breasts to school, has been placed on paid leave following severe backlash from parents. Lemieux, was an industrial arts teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Ontario, Canada.

Lemieux Claims to be Suffering From 'Gigantomastia'

Lemieux hit the limelight last year after her pictures surfaced while taking classes. It was claimed that Lemieux taught while wearing a wig and prosthetic Z Cup breasts with protruding nipples.

Following months of outrage by the parents, the teacher was placed on paid leave by the authorities. Toronto Sun reported that the Halton School District confirmed that Lemieux was put on paid leave Tuesday. "While not currently on an active assignment, the teacher remains employed with the HDSB (Halton District School Board)," board spokesperson Heather Francey told the outlet.

The protests against Lemieux gained momentum after New York Post published a photographed which showed her dressed as a man, and without breasts, walking down a street.

Speaking to the outlet, Lemieux denied being the person in the photograph. "I can't tell you who that is [in the photograph] because I don't want to bring anyone else into this. This is who I am. This is how I look. I am always going out looking the way I am. I'm not wearing prosthetic breasts. These are real," she told the outlet.

Lemieux further revealed to the outlet that she began undergoing hormone replacement therapy in 2021 and was "in transition." She also claimed that her massive breast size was due to a condition called "gigantomastia."

Social Media Reacts

As the reports of Lemieux being placed on paid leave emerged, many social media users wondered if it was to get paid while sitting at home.

Still getting paid though to be at home?" tweeted a user as another wrote, "So he won. He beat the woke system. He will get paid and/or a pension for life and not have to work. Bravo."

"PAID leave ??? Ridiculous waste of taxpayer money like usual with government..." read a tweet.

"Ohhh the mad rush is on for the Z cups. So many teachers hate teaching but love the hours, bennies and pay. This'll be good," wrote a user.

"The worlds best trolling is now paid for doing nothing. They can't fire the teacher so they just pay them," wrote another.