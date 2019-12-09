American singer Katy Perry, who is known to be one of the most followed Hollywood celebrities in the world, has shared a video on her official Instagram account in which she looks drop dead gorgeous. Yes, in the video, Katy is seen wearing a red sultry gown along with a cute dazzling red cap. The singer recently performed at the first ever One Plus music festival in Mumbai, India.

The 34-year-old singer, who has got into Christmas spirit, recently released her video song Cozy Little Christmas ahead of Christmas 2019. Katy had also announced the release of the Christmas song through her official Instagram account. The singer-songwriter, who keeps her fans updated with all her projects and personal life surprised her fans with several posts on her Instagram before the release of her Cozy Little Christmas Song.

Moreover, in the Christmas song, the sensational singer dons 50s' red-head look. She is seen in a unique red floor-length gown paired with a with a green bow. In another photo she wore a steamy Santa Clause outfit, which took the internet by storm. Katy Perry is known for her super sexy looks and fans can't keep calm.

Cozy Little Christmas Song released online

Meanwhile, Katy Perry's Cozy Little Christmas song has created a buzz among the audience and just like her other songs, this peppy Christmas number has also won millions of hearts. Apart from Cozy Little Christmas, Katty has recently debuted in three new singles, titled, Harleys in Hawaii, Small Talk, and Never Really Over. It has also been speculated that the singer might be planning for a new album, however, Katy has not confirmed yet.

Katy Perry, Orlando to get married next year?

Also, on the personal front, Katy Perry and Orlando are likely to get married in early 2020. The couple got engaged back in February this year. According to reports, a source has confirmed that due to some scheduling issues they have postponed their wedding till next year. Well, Katy is surely a mega star for her peppy songs and once again, the singer has proved she's the queen of the Hollywood music industry with her latest release.