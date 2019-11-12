International singer Katy Perry, who is on a tour in India for a music festival, revealed that she has found her new girl pal in Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Katy Perry reached Mumbai, India on Tuesday morning and she will perform in her upcoming concert in the city.

After reaching the city, the singer interacted with the Indian media at an event and Jacqueline Fernandez was also present on this occasion. Talking to media, Katy admitted that she has found a friend in Jacqueline. The two beautiful girls are spending a lot of time shopping and dining and having a gala time together!

Jacqueline Fernandez was all thrilled to meet Katy Perry and before attending the press conference, the actress shared a photo on her Instagram account and wrote, "Today for Katy Perry press con! Can't wait for 16th Nov!" After meeting her, she posted another picture and wrote, "With the diva herself! @katyperry Are you guys ready for Nov 16th? #oneplusmusicfestival "

Katy Perry sported a pink outfit with a pony-tail on this occasion. The singing sensation had oops moment, as she interacted with the Indian media. She flashed more than she intended in her short outfit, which offered a peek at Katy's underwear. But she realized the goof-up and adjusted her position soon. However, the pictures of her wardrobe malfunction are now going viral on the social media.

Jacqueline Fernandez's latest movie Drive was recently released on Netflix and now, she is all set for her movie Ms Serial Killer to release on the same platform. The actress will also star in Salman Khan's Kick 2 which will be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. She is one of the most influential personalities globally and a testimony to it is that she is being loved and admired by the likes of international sensations like Katy Perry.