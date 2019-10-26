Katy Perry turned 35 last night and wished herself a happy birthday on social media handles. She looked more stunning and prettier than ever in the recently posted photos on her Twitter and Instagram accounts. She captioned the image "35 and never more alive." Perry sparkling in the sun is seen donning red low cut hot floral printed bathing suit with a white flower tucked at one side of her hair.

Her handsome glossy golden earrings were looking fabulous and suited the attire. It is believed that the picture was clicked on the beachside while she was shooting for her new music video "Harleys in Hawaii"

She also posted a behind the scenes video a day before on her Twitter handle where Charlie Puth and she could be seen grooving on Harleys in Hawaii snippet.

Katy Perry's new music video was released last week and has already crossed 10 million views on Youtube; still counting. The video starts with Katy riding a Harley and enjoying the jaunt of fresh breeze.

Some other guys can be seen accompanying following her tail. The song is so restful and worthy of praise for legit and relaxing music. Harley in Hawaii is Perry's third single song in a row followed by Never Really Over and Small Talk released earlier this year.

In a recent interview, Katy revealed that this song is inspired by the flourishing days she spent in Hawaii with her would-be husband Orlando Bloom. She also shared how she got the idea of writing this song in Hawaii particularly at Oahu itself and Orlando was the first one to know that Harleys in Hawaii is the next song on the list.

Orlando Bloom is an actor who appeared in many fantasy adventure films like Pirates of the Caribbean, The Hobbit, etc. Bloom is famously known as Will Turner among the audience for one of his role portrayals.

The Lord of the Rings starring actor also took to Instagram a few months back to share a lovely picture of his and Perry smiling and posing at Carnivalrow premiere. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are soon going to tie the knot and this would be the second marriage for both of them.