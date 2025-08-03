Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau Romance: Singer and Politician Have 'Instant Connection', Source Says

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have an instant connection, according to a Canadian source. The source said the American singer and the former Canadian Prime Minister are now exploring their connection. The source added that the rumored couple may have some roadblocks due to their busy schedules.

"They are interested in each other, but it will take some time to see where this goes. She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer the prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common. Music is one of many things they can share. Both are idealists and still live in a world where they think they can make improvements, although it has gotten more difficult", the Canadian source told People.

The source said the romance between Katy and Justin may move more slowly because of their own personal responsibilities. Though both are single now and can begin a new relationship, they have their own parenting responsibilities. They may face some challenges in their long-distance relationship, but it is still possible for the rumored couple, the source added.

"Their own personal responsibilities could slow down this relationship, but there are ways to maintain a connection while still fulfilling their parenting responsibilities. For one thing, they each have an ex. So, duties are split in half. And long-distance relationships, while still hard, are possible for these two", the source said.

Meanwhile, another Canadian source stated that the romantic relationship between the singer and the politician is in its very early stages. The timing for them to begin a relationship could be perfect, but the former Canadian Prime Minister may play it low-key for now.

"Justin is a [politician] who is used to living a secret life with his personal activity, and wouldn't put on a public display at this stage. He knows they were being watched and is smart enough to play it low-key for now", the source said.

The American singer and the Canadian Prime Minister sparked romance rumors earlier this week. The rumored couple were spotted together in Montréal multiple times by their fans.