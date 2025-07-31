Justin Trudeau Spotted at Katy Perry's Montreal Concert, Fueling Dating Rumors

Justin Trudeau's appearance at Katy Perry's Montreal concert has set the internet abuzz, with fans sharing viral photos and videos of the former Canadian Prime Minister enjoying the show. The sighting comes just days after the pair were seen dining together, fueling fresh rumors about their relationship.

Several posts show Justin watching Katy's event at Bell Centre in Montreal on Wednesday (July 30), accompanied by his daughter Ella-Grace. The politician, 53, looked captivated as he watched the American singer, 40, perform.

In a viral video, the former Canadian Prime Minister can be seen mouthing several words from the song "Dark Horse" as Katy Perry performed live on stage. He was totally enamored watching the singer rock the stage with her hits. At one point, the politician seemed completely mesmerized when Katy demonstrated an impressive pose on stage.

Fans' Reactions

After watching the viral posts of Justin smiling while watching Katy's live performance, social media users began speculating on the possibilities of a romantic relationship between the American singer and the former Canadian Prime Minister.

"Katy Perry's new man, Justin Trudeau, is already showing up for her a DAY after their first date, meanwhile Orlando Bloom took 2 years to attend her tour. This is a HUGE upgrade," a social media user wrote.

"Justin Trudeau, knowing the words to Katy Perry's songs, meanwhile, Orlando Bloom wanted her to retire... THE UPGRADE," another user stated.

"Bro must be DOWN BAD if he's willing to go to Lifetime's concert," a post read.

"Imagine getting good seats at a concert and you see a former head of state just hanging out to support his new girlfriend," a social media user stated.

"Wait, is she gonna be the president of Canada now?" a user asked.

"This is genuinely the happiest he's been in a while," the next one stated.

The dating rumors about Katy and Justin started doing the rounds online after the two were filmed dining together at the Le Violon restaurant in Montreal on Monday (July 28). A video of the politician and the singer captured the moment they leaned towards each other over a table for an intimate chat.

The former Canadian Prime Minister and the American singer reportedly spent nearly two hours in the restaurant, according to a communications consultant for the restaurant Le Violon. But the report suggests that they were chilling at the fine dining spot without any visual signs of PDA or anything.

The American singer called it quits with her former fiancé, Orlando Bloom, last month. She began dating Bloom in 2016 and got engaged in 2019. The former couple shares a daughter, Daisy. Katy was married to Russell Brand in 2010 and they divorced in 2012.

Justin officially announced his split from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, after their 18 years of marriage. They share three children together -- Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.