Katrina Armstrong: Columbia University's Interim President Resigns Amid Clashes With Trump Admin Over Federal Funding

Columbia University's interim president, Katrina Armstrong, stepped down from her role on Friday night, following controversy over her handling of a mask ban in the campus. Just days earlier, she had assured the Trump administration that she would enforce the ban, while privately telling faculty that she had no intention of doing so.

Armstrong's resignation comes amid a tense standoff with the Trump administration regarding the university's $400 million in federal funding, sources told The Wall Street Journal on Friday. In a letter addressed to students and faculty, Armstrong before resigning said that she would be returning to her previous position as chief executive officer of Columbia's Irving Medical Center.

Resigned and Back to Her Old Position

"It has been a singular honor to lead Columbia University in this important and challenging time," she wrote.

"This is one of the world's great universities, in its most vital city, and I am proud to have worked with extraordinary faculty, students, and alumni. But my heart is with science, and my passion is with healing. That is where I can best serve this University and our community moving forward."

Columbia University announced that Board of Trustees Co-Chair Claire Shipman has been appointed as Acting President, effective immediately. She will hold the position until the board finalizes its search for a permanent president.

The university's Board of Trustees also confirmed that Interim President Katrina A. Armstrong will be returning to her previous role as head of Columbia's Irving Medical Center.

"Dr. Armstrong accepted the role of interim president at a time of great uncertainty for the University and worked tirelessly to promote the interests of our community," said David Greenwald, chair of the board of trustees. "Katrina has always given her heart and soul to Columbia. We appreciate her service and look forward to her continued contributions to the University."

Situation Still Tense

Armstrong's resignation comes after the Trump administration called for a complete ban on masks at campus demonstrations, part of a broader set of measures designed to address widespread antisemitism.

Facing the threat of losing its federal funding, the university had one month to comply and ultimately agreed last Friday to implement the changes. However, administrators privately downplayed the anti-Israel policy when speaking with faculty.

Last week, the university accepted a set of conditions from the Trump administration as a step toward negotiating the reinstatement of $400 million in federal funding. The funding had been revoked earlier this month after the administration criticized the school for failing to address ongoing harassment of Jewish students.