Iran Unleashes Barrage of Ballistic Missiles on Israel in Deadliest Attack on Jewish State and Warns IDF of Crushing Attack if IDF Responds

An onslaught of Iranian ballistic missiles overwhelmed Israel's defenses, with dozens of strikes hitting Tel Aviv and other populated areas on Tuesday. Officials reported that nearly 200 ballistic missiles were fired at Israel. footage of the terrifying attack captured several missiles striking Israel and erupting into flames within a mere 10 seconds, local KANN News reported.

The Israeli military has vowed that "there will be repercussions for this attack," though the ambulance service reported no injuries from the missile barrage. The Iranian assault signals a significant escalation in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and follows an earlier attack in April, during which hundreds of drones and missiles were launched at Israel.

Iran Avenges Hezbollah Killings

Videos on social media showed missiles or shrapnel striking Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and other densely populated areas. Impact sites were reported not only in these cities but also in the south and Sharon region.

Tel Aviv, home to the IDF's headquarters and Nevatim Air Base, seemed to take the heaviest hit during the assault.

According to the Israeli military, Iran's attack was aimed at targeting 10 million civilians across Israel. All Israelis were ordered to seek shelter in bunkers nationwide.

Sirens blared Tuesday afternoon as Iranian missiles struck central and southern Israel in what the Israeli military described as Tehran's first direct attack on the country since April.

The missile strikes have been occurring in waves, with Guardian reporters noting a second barrage flying over Jerusalem less than 10 minutes after the initial attack.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that Tuesday's assault was a direct response to the recent killings of key Hezbollah officials, including its leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

The IRGC warned, "If the Zionist regime reacts to the operation, it will face heavy attacks."

The Iranian Mission to the United Nations defended the attack, claiming that Tehran's actions were a response to Israel's airstrikes in the region.

"Iran's legal, rational, and legitimate response to the terrorist acts of the Zionist regime — which involved targeting Iranian nationals and interests and infringing upon the national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran — has been duly carried out," the group said in a statement.

Israel Under Attack but Plans Counteroffensive

The attack came to an end at 8:32 p.m. local time, with the IDF promising retaliation against the Islamic Republic. "This fire will have consequences," Israel Defense Forces spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said. "We have plans, and we will act in the time and place that we choose."

The IDF said that all the explosions heard throughout the country are either "interceptions or impacts."

At least two people were injured in the attack, with Israel's Magen David Adom reporting that two people were struck by shrapnel in Tel Aviv.

According to the IDF, around 10 million civilians live in the regions targeted by the missiles. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his security cabinet are sheltering in a bunker complex, where they had gathered just minutes before the assault.

Reports suggest that Iran intended to deploy only ballistic missiles, which can reach Israel in just 12 minutes.

Videos quickly emerged on social media showing missiles or debris flying over Israel, with multiple streaks of light seen crashing into Tel Aviv. In a statement at 7:30 p.m. local time, the IDF announced, "All Israeli civilians are in bomb shelters as rockets from Iran are fired at Israel."

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris gathered at the White House to discuss the Iranian assault and America's defense of the Jewish state.