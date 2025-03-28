Kristi Noem Slammed for Wearing $60,000 Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Watch During Her Visit to Notorious El Salvador Prison

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem appeared to sport a gold Rolex watch valued at nearly $60,000 during her visit to a notorious high-security prison in El Salvador on Wednesday.

The eye-catching accessory—spotted on Noem's wrist as she recorded a video in front of a cell packed with inmates at the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT)—was identified in a viral post on X as a gold Rolex Cosmograph Daytona. According to online listings, a new Cosmograph Daytona is priced at $59,500. Noem was also seen wearing the same watch during her meeting with Colombia's foreign minister on Thursday. Noem has since been slammed for wearing such an expensive accessory.

Noem Draws Flak

"President Trump and I have a clear message to criminal illegal aliens: LEAVE NOW," she wrote in the post shared on X on Wednesday. "If you do not leave, we will hunt you down, arrest you, and you could end up in this El Salvadoran prison."

In the video, 53-year-old Noem delivered a message of caution to undocumented migrants.

"If you come to our country illegally, this is one of the consequences you could face," she said. "This facility is one of the tools in our toolkit that we will use if you commit crimes against the American people."

The prison is located about 47 miles southeast of El Salvador's capital, San Salvador, and has been a key component of President Nayib Bukele's efforts to dismantle violent drug cartels.

However, it was the Noem's watch that was a hot topic of discussion. Noem's jewelry choice stirred debate online, with many questioning how she could afford such a luxury item while earning a government salary.

"Don't hear Elon Musk looking into Kristi Noem's finances when she's wearing a $60,000 watch on a $156,000 salary," one X user wrote.

Raising Eyebrows with Her Expensive Watch

According to the research group OpenSecrets.org, which monitors financial influences in U.S. politics, Noem's last reported net worth in 2017 was $2.3 million.

She was raised on a 10,000-acre farm that was valued at over $2 million at the time of her father's death in a farming accident in 1994, according to public records.

"Who is running her account. You need to be fired. You're making her look like an idiot," another X user who described themselves as a Republican wrote mocking Noem. "Wearing a $50k watch parading in front of gangbangers. Ridiculous," the user added.